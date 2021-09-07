Insiders claim serious delay issues





Renders based on reports of what you can expect from Apple Watch Series 7.

The next Apple Watch, definitely called the Apple Watch Series 7, is about to land. This will also reveal the next iPhone (full details of what we know here) The next keynote (which is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 14th, and that’s why) Expected to be part of.

But lately, production delays are ringing. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, one of the most prestigious commentators today, has revealed that he believes in that position.

In its weekly Power-on newsletter, Garman states that there are many possibilities, but the announcement and full release on time do not seem to be one of them.

The issues are focused on manufacturing issues. The next watch seems to bring the biggest redesign ever and move to a flat-edged design similar to the latest iPhone. As with phones, this saves space from curved edges, providing a larger display of the same size.

In addition, Apple will introduce thinner bezels to move from 40mm and 44mm watch models to 41mm and 45mm.

Together, that means the display measures as much as 1.9 inches diagonally on a larger watch. As German says, it’s only about 8% jump diagonally, but if you look at the entire screen area, it’s probably 20% to 30% larger.

In my opinion, 30% seems a bit too much to expect, but even 20% is very important.

However, the indication is clearly causing a headache in production. According to Garman, there are three consequences from this situation. Announcements will be delayed until the issue is fixed, products will be released in small quantities on time, or devices will be announced on time but will be released later.

My belief, and Gurmans, is the first of these options and is unlikely to delay the announcement. Therefore, its September 14th release still seems to fit.

Beyond that, Gurman specifies this: Im has come to believe that announcements are common during regular September events with the iPhone, but will be shipped late or in small quantities. There is a combination of models. This should be unfamiliar to anyone who witnessed the launch of the first Apple Watch in 2015.

Let’s put it in context. In 2015, some models were missing or delayed, including stainless steel mode with a space black finish.

This also depends on the difficulty of production. Apple has nothing, if not a perfectionist.

The report I’m hearing now makes this sound different. Rather than being difficult to make one metal finish and color, many watches can run into the same production problems.

So what happens?

We expect all models to be available for purchase after the announcement on September 14, but some models may see a surge in the waiting list, which could be mitigated as production catches up.

Solving such problems, on the other hand, is the laser focus of everyone involved today, which could mean that the solution appears much faster than we can imagine. I have.

I hope so.

