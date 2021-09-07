Windows 11 Dark Mode plays a variety of sounds to keep you calm





If you notice that Windows 11 sounds different when switching between light and dark modes, it’s part of Microsoft’s efforts to “calm the technology” rather than your ears fooling you. Apparently the soft sound has a calming effect.

If you yell at my face and someone whispers the same comment word for word, I wouldn’t disagree with this, I would find the whisper infinitely more subdued. But is it really important when it comes to playing different sounds in Windows 11? Microsoft seems to think so.

“The sound of Windows 10 was sharp, literally created at sharp wavelengths,” Microsoft explained to Bleeping Computer. “In Windows 11, we’ve focused on calming the technology. To do this, we had to reassess the soundscape to calm down.”

Microsoft likens this to the work of incorporating it into a visual design language that applies throughout Windows 11. This isn’t an unpleasant change from Windows 10, but if you look closely, you’ll notice things like rounded corners. Similarly, Microsoft applied the same philosophy to sound “to soften the overall feel of the experience.”

“The new sound wavelengths are much rounder and softer, allowing for warnings and notifications, but not overwhelming,” Microsoft added.

Microsoft’s comment on soundscapes is a window (intent) to that idea. They are also consistent with estimated past efforts. I couldn’t find any concrete idea about this, but it’s generally believed that Microsoft chose blue because of a stop error. This is also known as the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) because studies have shown that blue has a calming effect on people. ..

Instead, I wish Microsoft had focused on providing a detailed and easy-to-understand explanation when a BSOD occurred, rather than something like an ambiguous stop error code or IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL. But hey, at least it’s a subdued color, and it sounds softer in dark mode in Windows 11.

Would you like to apply this to both bright and dark modes if your rounded soundscape is much more subdued? It turns out that there are several other reasons why they sound different.

“We’ve introduced bright and dark sound options so that people with poor or no visibility can experience bright and dark themes in voice,” says Microsoft.

Now that makes perfect sense. However, the rest of the statement is a bit confusing, as Microsoft seems to have had multiple goals in mind when tweaking the light and dark mode sound profiles.

“Theme sounds increase productivity by matching work styles across themes. Dark sounds help keep you in focus, and bright sounds ensure that they’re always involved,” Microsoft said. I added.

Microsoft is like being everywhere in its description. With a correct understanding of the comments, the light and dark modes sound different, so even visually impaired people can experience two different modes. This is great. However, one mode can keep users calm and engaged, while the other mode can increase user productivity. So you have it.

Bleeping Computer has uploaded a number of light and dark mode system sounds so you can hear your voice and compare the differences. To my ears, I found that the dark mode sound was mostly quiet, but the dark mode had a slightly softer critical stop sound clip. Anyway, I think.

Ask them and tell us your thoughts.

