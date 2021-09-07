Lendlease Signs Google Cloud to Speed ​​Up Digital Transformation Strategy





Lendlease has signed a global partnership with Google Cloud as part of the next phase of its digital transformation strategy.

Under the agreement, Google Cloud will assist multinational groups in migrating mission-critical enterprise workloads, including the CAD platform, the in-house “project excellence” platform Oli, and the current eight Oracle-based e-finance systems. increase. There is an on-premises data center on the cloud that spans four continents.

The two organizations will also work together to integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and smart data analytics capabilities from Google Cloud into Lendlease’s Podium building software platform. This platform is used by companies to plan construction projects. Lendlease claims that the move “provides customers with the intelligence they need to improve quality and safety and accelerate their development pipeline.”

“Using Podium to digitize the supply chain allows companies to plan construction projects with accurate parts, pricing and supply. This means less project delays, more accurate construction plans, and more. This means less cost estimation errors, “said Bill Ruh, CEO of Lendlease Digital. ..

“This puts important information about the life cycle of a construction project in the hands of employees at the work site, such as at the construction site or in owned assets.”

The pair also agreed to work together to collaboratively develop cloud-based building solutions to help the broader construction and real estate industry reach their sustainability goals.

“By running in the industry’s cleanest cloud, Lend Lease will be able to increase efficiency, reduce its environmental footprint and provide clients with more information about the life cycle of their building projects,” Google Cloud Australia said. Said VP Alister Diaz of New Zealand.

“We will work together to lead digital transformation across the global real estate and construction industry, enabling businesses to drive for a healthier and more sustainable future.”

In other cloud news, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank announced that they will have more than 700 staff by the end of the year through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Guild Training Program.

According to AWS, this training will enable staff to build and maintain a new cloud environment developed as part of a bank’s cloud strategy.

Skills that staff can expect to acquire include knowledge of cloud basics, architecture, system operations, security engineering, and development.

Similar AWS skill training is set up by other companies such as Telstra, Kmart Group, and Deloitte Australia.

Related coverage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/lendlease-signs-google-cloud-to-speed-up-digital-transformation-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos