Bitcoin mining uses more power than Google as a whole





According to the New York Times, Bitcoin mining consumes about 0.5% of the world’s total energy consumption. That’s about seven times Google’s total annual energy consumption, the report says. As cryptocurrencies grow in popularity, the negative impact of Bitcoin on the environment is expected to become a bigger issue. See other articles on Insider’s business page. Something is loaded.

Bitcoin prices have jumped almost five-fold over the past year, but the rapid rise has significantly increased the energy consumption of popular cryptocurrencies around the world.

This is primarily due to the increasing number of people competing to mine Bitcoin in processes that include solving complex mathematical problems that help validate digital currency transactions. Miners who solve these problems receive some of Bitcoin and need more energy as more people compete to mine them.

While it is difficult to accurately measure the amount of energy consumed by Bitcoin mining, a new analysis by the New York Times shared some stunning data outlining energy usage.

Bitcoin mining consumes about 91 terawatt hours of electricity annually. This is more annual electricity usage than Finland as a whole, a country of 5.5 million people. That’s almost 0.5% of the world’s total electricity consumption, a jump of just five to ten times. That’s about the same amount of electricity consumed each year in Washington, more than one-third of the electricity used to cool homes in the United States, and the amount of electricity used by Google’s global operations. It is more than 7 times.

Given the significant price increases of Bitcoin in recent years, it is not difficult to expect electricity consumption to continue to increase. The value of Bitcoin is about $ 50,000, about five times that of last year. The price in 2016 was about $ 500.

As competition intensified, Bitcoin mining became a unique industry, requiring dedicated machines, servers, and huge data centers with sufficient cooling capacity to prevent computers from overheating.

As mentioned earlier, the internal mining process itself is becoming more complex. According to the New York Times, in 2011, when cryptocurrencies were barely followed, it was easy to mine Bitcoin on a single desktop computer. Currently, it takes about “13 years of typical household electricity” to mine one Bitcoin.

In some of these “bitcoin farms” in Moscow, hundreds of computers are mining bitcoins at the same time. Maxim Zmeyev / AFP via Getty Images

For those who follow Bitcoin and the wider crypto space, the environmental impact of mining has long been a concern. Iran was shaken by a power outage earlier this year that was partially blamed on Bitcoin. In March, Bill Gates warned that Bitcoin was “not a great climate.” And US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls that energy use “amazing.”

Correspondingly, some asset managers are trying to address crypto environmental issues. Michael Hanus, senior managing director of the alternative investment platform RealBlocks, previously told Insider that asset managers are becoming more and more aware of crypto sustainability issues.

Hanus referred to ESG analysis. This is an investment philosophy that encourages companies to consider the impact of their investment on the environment, society and corporate governance. “Looking at ESG, many managers initially focused on the“ G ”of the governance aspect to improve their portfolio. I think it’s shifting now. More emphasis is placed on “E” and “E”. He said the ESG “S”.

In other words, asset managers are trying to balance the potential negative environmental and social aspects of cryptocurrencies with the money they can potentially earn for investors.

