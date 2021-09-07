I need to add a search engine to Google Chrome





If there’s something in this world that I absolutely love, that shortcut. Even with features that can be activated by clicking an easily accessible button, I always prefer to use a split-equivalent finger to press the right key and achieve that without leaving my hand on the keyboard. increase.

The same is true for other features that keep the mouse collecting dust. Search engine management in Google Chrome is one of them. If you are using this browser, you may have noticed that the most popular search engine on the internet is built into the address bar type. Press the return key to display the Google results page.

Well, it’s not just Google. You can add more search engines and call each search engine at any time to get immediate results. And Im isn’t just talking about Bing and DuckDuckGo. Most sites have an internal search feature that helps users find content in their domain. Think of a magnifying glass right next to your Amazon, YouTube search bar, or newsletter registration at the top of this page. We’re talking about typing W in Chrome’s address bar and focusing all of Google’s perspective on the Wikipedia domain.

How to set up a new search engine in Google Chrome

Ironically, you need to use the mouse to set the ability to keep your hands on the keyboard. Right click on the address bar and[検索エンジンの管理]Choose. If you prefer the more traditional route, click on the three dots to the right of your avatar and[設定]Go to the sidebar[検索エンジン]Click to[検索エンジンの管理]If you find, you can always go to the main menu.

There you will see two lists, the default search engine and other search engines. The first of the default engine lists is, of course, Google.If you’re happy with Big G’s internet search service, leave it alone or at the bottom of the list[追加]Please click on the. Here you can add Bings, DuckDuckGos, and common search engines you might use. You can also abolish Google and make Yahoo the default way to search the web. The sky is the limit.

[追加]When you click, a pop-up window will ask you for three pieces of information: the search engine (the name of the website you want to add), the keyword (the word or letter combination that calls the search engine), and the URL.

You can enter literally anything in the first field. When you enter the URL, the list is automatically populated with the site’s favicon (usually the site’s logo) so you can’t mistake it for anything else.

Keywords can be the most important setting because they determine how easy it is to call the search engine of your choice. For example, if you add Popular Science, using popsci.com as a keyword won’t save you a lot of time because it’s a functional URL for your site. Choose something short and simple like pop, ps, or even p. The next time you search for the best way to reheat your pizza or use science to make oat milk, just type ps, press the spacebar and enter your query.

For the engine URL, you need to go to the site you want to add, type% s in the search bar and press Enter. You need the address of the resulting page. However, be careful. Your site may categorize your search terms and use numbers in the URL to separate them. For example, if you search for% s from the PopSci search bar, the resulting address will be popsci.com/search/%25s. The same thing happens on YouTube (youtube.com/results?search_query=%25s) and Amazon (amazon.com/s?k=%25s). For the engine to add, copy the URL and paste it into the popup window,[保存]Please remove that 25 before clicking.

Suggestions for getting the most out of your search engine

Using different search engines within Chrome can save you a lot of clicks and typing, especially if you visit the same website multiple times. Below I’ve included the correct URL to direct the search to some convenient locations. Just copy them and paste them into your browser’s search engine list.

Google drive

Entering drive.google.com is a hassle, so go to the Gmail tab and click the Google app icon to open the drive from there. This is ridiculous and terribly time consuming. Especially if you can access all the documents from the address bar.

URL: https: //drive.google.com/drive/search? q =% s

Wikipedia

Google now has a knowledge card that previews Wikipedia articles on the results page, but it’s in the rabbit hole that happened to the actor we’ve been guests in that one episode of the show since the 1960s. Does not prevent it from falling.

Advanced Tips: Wikipedia has several pages that only appear in your native language, so if you’re constantly searching for region-specific articles, use different keywords in different languages ​​to get an online encyclopedia. We recommend that you add it. For example, use w for English and wiki for Spanish.

URL: https: //en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%s (English), https: //es.wikipedia.org/wiki/%s (Spanish)

YouTube

Google’s video platform requires a home page. This is because every platform requires a home page, but people rarely use it. You can easily bypass it by setting it as a search engine.

URL: https: //www.youtube.com/results? search_query =% s

Merriam-Webster

When dealing with words, you probably have a dictionary site that you use all the time. Merriam-Webster.com has always been a great choice and you can contact AP.com if you have any style questions.

URL: https: //www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/%s, https: //www.apstylebook.com/search? query =% s

