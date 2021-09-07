Apple, Google and other big tech platforms face strict new legislation in Australia





The EU’s proposed Digital Markets Act includes a blacklist of Big Tech actions that regulators want to ban, such as the practice of combining customer data from different companies into a single database. Apple has a practice that prohibits app developers from notifying customers that they can buy the same app or service cheaply outside the App Store. Google is a practice that forces phone makers to bundle Google Search with their Android phones. Apple claims that all in-app purchases are made using its own payment system.

All of these practices were also a concern for the ACCC, according to The Sims.

Self-priority by companies like Apple and Google to promote their own software and services ahead of competitors is also a major area of ​​interest for the ACCC.

Digital platforms are also involved in financial services today, and Apple is keeping others from using NFC (Near Field Communication) chips for contactless payments. I think we need to address the issues that are currently generally accepted.

In August, finance officer Josh Frydenberg also proposed tightening regulations on Big Techs’ role in financial services, with a national interest trigger that could be used to order Apple to open its Apple Pay digital wallet to rivals such as the Commonwealth Bank. I made a suggestion.

However, a comprehensive digital platform law that manages a wide range of technical issues is just one option that ACCC will come up with in months of talks with the industry and other regulators next year. According to The Sims, the options range from doing nothing to doing a lot.

Another option is a competitive consumer law similar to the amendments made to CCA’s Part XIC, which allows the ACCC to declare (ie regulate) telecommunications services and allow regulators to open up to competition in certain ways. It is a revision. NBN service.

We really want to work on this with an open mind, but certainly something similar to Part XIC will be considered. This allows you to impose specific race rules. Sims said he had conflicts of interest and certain competition and consumer issues.

Expected huge fines

The advantage of using CCA was that the court could impose huge fines of up to 10% of sales and the court could order the company to comply with the law, he added.

You need to get proof that your company isn’t doing what it should be, but once you’ve done it, it’s easy to do.

The consultation process to consider these options will culminate in the ACCC, which will be released in September 2022. This is the fifth and most important report from a lengthy digital platform survey that has forced the Australian Government to force Google and Facebook to pay media companies. For content displayed on the platform.

The final report reviews everything the ACCC has learned from its (previous) five-year study of Big Tech and recommends what the government should do about it, Sims said.

The ACCC chair announced a consultation process at the end of last month’s controversial speech, where he called for reforms in the merger and acquisition law. The reforms that many in the tech industry have complained about would be over-regulatory.

In that speech, he revealed that he had not yet decided if such a rule was necessary, but in an interview with a financial review following the speech, Sims said the post-event proceedings were completed. Proceedings, which can take three to five years to complete, may not be the way to deal with digital platform issues.

Big Tech platforms have prioritized their products and limited the commercial options of service participants.

They move very fast, and if you take action to deal with one particular form of action, you may find it [big techs] He said the goal was achieved by different forms of action.

Jacqueline Downes, a partner at Allens for law firm competition practices, agreed that laws outlawing certain technology industry practices could take longer to prosecute than existing competition laws. Said that it could be done easily and quickly.

This is not a problem that competition law cannot deal with, but there is concern that it will take time to use general competition law. Regulators need to prove all the cases where digital platforms are involved. [practice] She said it could be anti-competitive.

It is a simple decision for the court to determine if something is self-priority, rather than if the competition that has to define the market and consider its effect is significantly reduced.

Professor Deborah Healey, a competition law expert who runs the Herbert Smith Freehills CIBEL Center at the University of NSW, has evidence worldwide, suggesting that digital platforms in particular are too large and diverse to be managed by traditional competition law. Said to be in. I needed a new law.

Which law is the tricky question?

Pre-regulation will probably be needed in some areas, but more careful consideration will be given to who it applies to, what it applies to, and whether it will succeed or go too far. Is an important issue that needs to be addressed, she told a financial review.

I would like to strengthen the CCA associated with the merger by adopting some of ACCC’s recent proposals. I will probably regulate the use and privacy of my data. I will consider the law on apps, but wait for the ACCC’s report on this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/technology/big-tech-faces-tough-new-laws-under-accc-plan-20210905-p58p0r The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos