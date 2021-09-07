Amazon launches smart TV. CondNast Entertainment Revenue Increases





TV award

Amazon plans to introduce its own smart TV line in the United States, probably as early as October, Business Insider reports. On the other hand, the amazing Amazon hasn’t released its own TV because it’s a natural extension of Alexa, Fire TV, and other smart home devices. However, it seems that the project two years ago was plagued by logistic bottlenecks. The first Amazon TVs on the market are manufactured by third-party suppliers, but Amazon is developing another in-house smart TV. Amazon is also well-suited for being below the prices of other TV makers. With Alexa and the Fire TV operating system included in the set, Amazon can leverage the lifetime value of its customers and advertising revenue from TV households. Owning a smart TV OS has enormous data value. Samsung is developing a fast-growing advertising business based on targeting and attribution of CTV and linear TV advertising to smart TV Wi-Fi, IP addresses, and automated content recognition data.

Hollywood conditions

Cond Nast Entertainment, the publisher’s video production studio and distribution division, earned $ 165 million in the United States in 2020 and increased overseas revenue, sources told The Information. Agnes Chu, who runs the CNE business, said revenues were up one-third from last year. But in many cases, the most valuable production deals for shows and movies with well-known studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon are still a relatively small part of Conds’ earnings. Eighty percent of CNE’s revenue comes from digital video ads on the Cond Nast site or advertising transactions on social channels (ie YouTube, Facebookagram, Snap). However, CNE’s biggest challenge is bridging the gap between revenue-focused businesses and Cond’s editorial side. Within Cond Nast, there is constant tension about who owns the video for the magazine brand and the CNE itself, and how it affects corporate culture and morale.

Congress letterhead header bid

Two parliamentary representatives, including former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, and two senators have asked the Attorney General to investigate the secret Jedi Blue bid arrangements between Google and Facebook. As part of its deal with Jedi Blue, Google guarantees Facebook a certain win rate and user-level data in exchange for Facebook committing at least $ 500 million annually to Google Advertising Server instead of header bid exchange. bottom. Legislators claim that Google has terminated its deal with Facebook, curbing the growth of header bids. This is a supply-side advertising innovation that provides other SSPs and exchanges with equivalent real-time access to inventory previously blocked by Google. To make matters worse, it includes provisions governing the options of the parties to terminate the agreement in the case of a particular government inquiry into the agreement, and legislators’ notes indicate that executives may be in breach of antitrust law. Suggested that you are aware that there is.

But wait, there’s more!

Reddit wants to hire an investment adviser for an IPO. [Reuters]

Payment startups beat Shopify’s rivals in VC sweepstakes. [The Information]

Loot is a viral social network that looks like you’ve never seen it before. [Platformer]

Google has made changes to the long-awaited News Argo to reduce the need for AMP pages. [SER]

Russia has threatened to fine Google and Apple if the opposition leader does not remove the app. [WSJ]

The new survey shows that average CMO holdings have reached their lowest levels in 10 years. [MediaPost]

Billwise: The power of investing in CVC, TA, and innovation. [LinkedIn]

You have been hired

Spotify has hired former Paramount + executive Julie McNamara as head of studios and video in the United States. [THR]

Johannes Leonardo has hired a new Chief of Staff from Roc Nation. [Ad Age]

