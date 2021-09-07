WhatsApp: How to backup and restore chat to Google Drive





WhatsApp makes it easy to back up all your chats to Google Drive. To use Google Drive backup, you need to enable your Google account on your phone and install the Google Play service on your phone.

You also have the option to change your Google account, but if you do, you will not be able to access the backups you saved with your previous account. This is a quick guide on how to backup and restore WhatsApp chat to Google Drive.

WhatsApp: How to backup chat to Google Drive

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and go to the settings section.

Step 2:[チャット]>[チャットのバックアップ]>[Googleドライブにバックアップ]Tap.

Step 3:[しない]Select a backup frequency other than. Alternatively, you can manually back up your chat to Google Drive at any time.

Step 4: After selecting the backup frequency, select the Google account to back up your chat history. If you don’t have a Google account connected, when prompted[アカウントを追加]You can tap to enter your login credentials.

Step 5: To select the network to use for backup[バックアップ]You need to tap. We recommend using Wi-Fi for backups, as cellular data networks can incur additional data charges.

WhatsApp: How to restore chat history on Android

The process of restoring WhatsApp chat from Google Drive is easy and takes a few minutes. To restore your chat, you must use the same phone number and Google account that you used to create the backup. Continue reading to learn more about the procedure.

Step 1: Simply reinstall the WhatsApp app on your phone to restore your chat via Google Drive. Open the messaging app and check your mobile number.

Step 2: When prompted[復元]Tap the button to restore chat and media from Google Drive.

Step 3: Once the restore process is complete[次へ]Just tap. When the initialization is complete, the chat will be displayed.

Note: After the chat is restored, WhatsApp will start to restore the media files. If you install WhatsApp without a prior backup from Google Drive, WhatsApp will be automatically restored from your local backup file.

If you are unaware, according to WhatsApp your phone will only store the last 7 days worth of local backup files. Therefore, we recommend backing up your files to Google Drive.

