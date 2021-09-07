Blavitys AfroTech Executive Conference Leaders Share Next Steps for Black Innovators





Los Angeles, CA-August 28: (LR) Ahmed Islam, Michelle Guy, Detavio Samuels, and Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay appeared on stage at the AfroTech Executive 2021 Luncheon at The LINE LA on August 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

Blavity, the diverse digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, facilitates high-level discussions on racial equity policies and long-term change in the technology industry. Held the first AfroTech Executive Conference. AfroTech Executive was founded with the desire to create an intimate experience for black leaders to innovate and collaborate. The innovative problem-solving that arises is amazing when decision makers meet more informally and provide opportunities to connect with other companies that share the same intent to promote racial equality in the technology arena. We strive to create rooms and opportunities for the community to interact, and the rest grow from there, shared Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun.

Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity.

There were many great conversations about how Corporate America could take advantage of this moment when it focuses on improving the equity of black consumers and employees. We expect black innovators to continue to implement their ideas, leverage their capital to build long-term solutions, and increase the cycle of wealth distribution to black employees and creators.

AfroTech Executive is an extension of the well-known AfroTech conference and is the world’s largest technical conference for black innovators and founders. The conference brings together executives, media CEOs, venture capitalists, startup founders, investors and innovators for an exclusive face-to-face experience featuring conversations with executives and intimate networking opportunities. I did it. The conference ended with a reception celebrating the innovative achievements of Blacktech and the startup community. AfroTech Executive panelists include Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Ebony and Jet CEO Michele Ghee, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, The Plug founder and CEO Sherrell Dorsey, Songe Laron, and co-founder of Squire Technologies. Also included the CEO. more.

Los Angeles, CA-August 28: (LR) Ahmed Islam, Michelle Ghee, Morgan DeBaun, Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, Sherelle Dorsey, Detavio Samuels and Steve Huffman will be attending the AfroTech Executive 2021 Luncheon at The LINE LA on August 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

For DeBaun, the purpose of the conference was to bring together black leaders to discuss how to monitor and pressure companies to diversify their leadership and promote racial equality in technology. Encouraging high-level discussions between decision makers on policy and long-term change is a great start, but DeBaun continues to avoid action for a fair future for the next decade. Focus on promotion. The culture of black technology is constantly evolving. In short, we see the growth of the black community both online and in reality. This growth includes a safer, more open and positive space for black voices, giving individuals the opportunity to identify obstacles and what to do to overcome those challenges. In addition, the culture of black technology brings a variety of perspectives and experiences that can be translated into ways of caring for the black community online, Huffman said.

According to AfroTech Executive leaders, the next steps for Black Innovators are:

Michele Reggie

CEO of EBONY & JET

Michelle Ghee, CEO of Ebony and Jet.

It is important to determine what is possible. To connect, learn and grow with each other. It is often said that there are no black executives. We know that obviously not. It’s time for American companies to stop making excuses for lack of effort to identify the black talents they hire, or more importantly, lack of effort to invest in their vision. Said Guy. We are thrilled that the black community understands the contribution of our content. I look forward to seeing black-owned social media and content platforms that allow this community to create content and be rewarded for our IP.

Cherel Dorsey

Founder and CEO of The Plug

Sherrell Dorsey, Founder and CEO of The Plug.

We’ve been dynamically focused on asking Big Tech to make changes to create a fair competition for historically excluded groups, but the real responsibility is with hiring as resources shift. It’s in the black executives and founders who imagine the future with the power to create opportunities. Dorsey shared that AfroTech Executive represents a space for these ideas and strategies to emerge.

Detavio Samuels

REVOLT CEO

REVOLT CEO Daniel Bleckley

Blacktech has the ability to solve and continue to solve problems. Our unique background, upbringing and culture allows us to thrive on new ideas and concepts, Bleckley explained. AfroTech Executive is an integral part of the process as it provides space for meetings of like-minded and visionary individuals. People who not only make big dreams and plans, but also follow and execute.

Songeraron

Co-founder and CEO of Squire Technologies

Songe Laron, co-founder and CEO of Squire Technologies.

Black Tech Culture is a community-family. And like any other community, it relies on the exchange of resources, values, and ideas. Events like AfroTech Executive, which act as an incubator for growth and provide valuable experience for both emerging and established entrepreneurs, are a key factor in the rise and expansion of the industry, he said. I shared it.

