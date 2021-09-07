Google wants you to know the “ABC” of internet security, here’s what that means





Having a constant Internet connection in any way can pose a potential risk to your data, among other things. Hackers and cybercriminals are always on the lookout to trick users with fraudulent emails, messages, or phishing attacks. That’s why it’s important to do your best to stay secure on the Internet. Because Google’s services and apps are used by millions of people around the world, tech giants often provide tips on how to stay safe. Recently, with its Google India Twitter handle, tech giants shared the ABC of Internet Security. Return to ABC. But this time, the internet security ABC is reading the tweet. These ABCs are:

Always keep your personal information on your own

Google says you shouldn’t share personal details with anyone on the Internet. Never share your birthday, bank details, or the name of your favorite soccer player with strangers on the internet. This advice or hint may sound basic, but it’s actually very important. Often people will share details that they shouldn’t, which can lead to potential risks on the Internet.

Beware of malicious people in your inbox

Users receive too many spam emails in Gmail. Suspicious emails can arrive in your inbox despite spam filters and other tools. Google has a phishing protection tool to help you deal with it. Gmail’s phishing protection warns about emails that look like phishing, Google says.

Change password frequently

Well, because it’s ABC, the hints are meant to be simple yet effective. Google’s advice is to change your password as often as possible. It sounds a bit annoying and annoying, but there is a problem with the security of the data on the Internet. If you’re not sure if you need to change your password, go through a password check to protect your password, Google says. The password check tool is available for your Google account and will tell you if your password is weak or at risk of being hacked.

