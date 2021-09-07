How Entrepreneurs Can Respond to the Moment of Digital Healthcare Innovation





The healthcare industry has historically fallen behind, relying heavily on face-to-face experience and paper-based infrastructure that is difficult to operate and modernize. However, the social distance requirements introduced by the pandemic have led to a surge in demand for virtual and digital medical options. As a classic example, stakeholders across the healthcare system have been forced to make a rapid transition to telemedicine, which was previously underutilized as a channel of care.

The digital adoption of healthcare was facilitated by Covid-19 and should be seen as a small silver backing that its need helped drive innovation to meet new demands and better serve patients. I can.

Moving from face-to-face to digital in a highly regulated industry

However, with such evolution, new challenges and opportunities will arise.

Connectivity that enables telemedicine also opens the door to risk. In essence, telemedicine carries its own privacy and security risks that criminals find attractive. Sensitive patient data is in high demand on the dark web, with medical records costing as much as $ 1,000 each. When records are compromised, they are often used to commit crimes such as illegal acquisition of prescription drugs, theft of personal information, and fake medical claims.

Simply put, providing the convenience and flexibility of telemedicine is not about walking in the park, as fraudulent attacks are rampant in an industry where data privacy is paramount. So how do innovators help healthcare providers manage to deliver a frictionless medical experience while protecting themselves and their patient information? Taking compliance into account, it’s a difficult order.

While other industries strategically emphasize identity verification as part of the success of digital onboarding, most healthcare providers rely on paving the way for innovators to navigate digital care for the first time. doing. They learned that verifying patient identity is an important first step in data protection and that a healthy balance must be achieved between providing a seamless patient experience and reducing the risk of fraud.

Remove friction from digital patient experience

Telemedicine can benefit patients of all ages, but providing a seamless experience is not always easy for providers. This process should be simple enough for digital beginners, such as the elderly who are less tech-savvy, and seamless enough for those who are tech-savvy and want to reach the end result quickly.

Regardless of the level of patient comfort to the technology, removing unnecessary steps during the identity verification process is the beginning of a positive digital experience. In essence, it makes patient onboarding easier and faster for everyone.

Research has shown that identity verification is the number one challenge companies face when dealing with fraud. Implementing too many controls complicates the identity verification process. Lack of control, on the other hand, opens the door to fraud. This dilemma applies equally to the medical industry, where personal patient data is more protected.

Most patients may not return to face-to-face care if they achieve virtually the same results. This makes it important to ensure that appropriate identity verification tools and processes are in place to ensure that providers protect their medical records, promote trust and provide quality care in the safest and most frictionless way. Become.

Advances in technology offer the best of both worlds, seamless and secure

With today’s technological advances, telemedicine providers are overcoming the duel challenge of friction and fraud detection. In contrast to basic identity calibration and data matching, which is no longer sufficient, background-based identity verification technology can quickly find, match, and authenticate legitimate, frictionless patients. An ID verification solution that uses the smart layer of ID attributes to analyze various ID characteristics and perform hard work in the background. By using additional authentication methods only when needed, providers can quickly verify legitimate patients.

In particular, hybrid approaches that combine machine learning with human intelligence identity verification are gaining in popularity to provide telemedicine providers with data feedback and decision-making transparency. A dedicated team of fraud experts layered on top of machine learning provides closed-loop validation feedback that explains why a particular decision was made during the validation process, rather than simply validating the patient. Individual attributes that need to be reconfirmed are flagged for review. The transparency and feedback of this data makes the engine smarter, captures possible frauds and improves the process. This is especially helpful in discovering new fraud plans. After all, healthcare providers can approve more legitimate patients and keep out more criminals.

What is ahead

Identity verification, now and in the future, is critical to safe and effective telemedicine. As digital healthcare continues to grow in popularity, innovative entrepreneurs will be most likely to be hired to balance all elements of the consumer patient experience. And with that adoption, you need the ability to deliver a streamlined, safe and effective experience as a major differentiator for your provider. This allows providers to establish patient trust and long-term loyalty while achieving revenue and business growth.

