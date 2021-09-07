Tensor is Google’s chance to restart the Pixelbook lineup





Google’s chip ambition has always been rumored to go beyond smartphones and eventually be used for Chromebooks. Last week’s report nailed 2023, as it does when looking closely at such computers. There are many open questions about what the resulting Chrome OS device will look like, but Tensor is arguably the best chance for Google to restart the Pixelbook and offer a broad lineup.

Not too far past and punted present

In April 2020, Axios reported that Google is working on its own processor for Pixel smartphones. The article fixed 2021 as it was when it first launched, and added that subsequent versions of the Google chip could power the Chromebook, but that could be farther away.

Nikkei Asia reported how Google plans to deploy CPUs for laptops and tablets running on the company’s Chrome operating system around 2023.

2023 is in line with historical precedent in that Google released its first Chromebook Pixel in 2013 and followed it up two years later. Made by Google 2017 introduced the Pixelbook, and 2019 introduced the Pixelbook Go. Of course, there was a Pixel Slate in the meantime, but another Pixelbook was decided in 2021 with a two-year rhythm.

Left: 2013 Chromebook Pixel | Right: 2015

But this fall, there are no recent signs of such a device. Google could have greatly strengthened that secret, but more likely that nothing is imminent. If all of the underlying work and status as a flagship is abandoned after two years, it doesn’t make sense for Google to use all of its third-party chips this year. So the next milestone we can look forward to is 2023.

Neither Axios nor Nikkei Asia reports explicitly state that these (estimated) Google Tensor chips will debut in Pixelbooks. Of course, this could simply be due to the final product being so far away and the branding decision not yet finalized.

On the other hand, recent rumors have mentioned tablets very interestingly. Google said it withdrew from its form factor in mid-2019 after the launch of the Pixel Slate, killing two developing tablets with a removable keyboard base and favoring laptops, including 2-in-1s. It has been reported.

Following the recent success of Chrome OS tablets, the company may be rethinking that decision. This started with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet last year, but with Asus having the Chromebook Flip CM3000, HP has released the most premium product ever with the Chromebook x2 11. Unlike PixelSlate, these devices range from low to medium and mimic the entry. A level Chromebook rather than trying to chase the iPad Pro explicitly. This form factor provides people with enough laptops and tablets for a casual leanback experience.

future

But that leads to a broader question of what custom silicon will allow Google to do, and what a premium Chromebook will look like two years from now. Chromebooks have a clear market success in pandemics and telecommuting.

As a result, people are very accustomed to how the platform works. When it’s time for them to get a personal laptop, their friendliness may give them something running Chrome OS. Some people choose a device with a flashier build than the fleet-like nature of their Chromebook, while companies may quickly choose a high-end one as adoption progresses.

Premium Chrome OS devices are no longer the slogan of the era of 1st and 2nd generation Chromebook Pixel. So far, Chrome OS has introduced new technologies using devices over $ 1,000. The 2015 Chromebook Pixel was one of the first laptops to adopt USB-C, but the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has a 4K AMOLED screen with ambient EQ adjustment.

The next new technology for Chromebooks, as we reported last week, is face unlocking and presence detection. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this year’s Chromebook, Google said it will help make devices more intelligent, more accessible, and improve the computing experience for everyone. Specifically, Intelligent Experience uses artificial intelligence and sensor technology to proactively assist users and create a more personalized experience.

Google is very committed to ambient computing on Nest smart home devices and mobile phones, and laptops and tablets also need it to complete the ecosystem. It can be as easy as unlocking with your face, but also preventing the screen from turning off when you’re actively reading, or gestures for better leanback control, if not a game. Sometimes it’s elaborate like (sledding). Premium hardware is also the perfect time for 5G Chromebooks to introduce the inevitable and expensive cellular technology. Google says it already needs more devices with cellular connections.

Another important technology is the custom chip itself, and Google’s Tensor brand could be extended from the data center or phone to the Pixelbook. Google will no longer be tied to Intel or Qualcomm. Their c-class Snapdragon chip shouldn’t write anything for now. Like mobile phones, Google has the potential to enable much faster AI / ML processing, but placing a very good camera sensor on a device like a tablet is by using Tensor. It’s easier than ever. Ultimately, this chip provides independence and functionality for Google to prioritize its vision.

Pixelbook lineup with Google Tensor

Other than the components, the entire package that houses each chip and sensor is of course important. When Google basically restarts the Pixel line on Chrome OS devices, all form factors need to be considered. The complete lineup of Pixelbooks using Google Tensor is even better.

At the high end, 2-in-1 convertibles are very likely to be the flagship product. There may be a high resolution touchscreen with a great stylus experience (a high refresh rate is required to take good notes), cellular connectivity, face unlocking, and the Human Presence Sensor (HPS) mentioned above. I have.

On the other hand, the cheaper Pixelbook Go-style devices allow you to apply what you’ve learned and succeeded with your A-series phones and headphones to your laptop. Here, Google can release a Chromebook with the latest chips and a great keyboard. That alone is very helpful.

The end of the fictitious but realistic lineup is removable. Google and its partners have been very particular about including keyboard docks to enable full productivity. Chrome OS has not yet been fully adopted as an entertainment device. (Android tablets with entertainment space and kids space launcher could play that role for a long time in the future.) This device could be either the A-series route or the high-end, but it hasn’t been proven. So there is still demand for premium Chrome OS tablets, the former may be safer.

Overall, the lineup of two or three devices is very secure, but Id personally is a more form factor for keeping Chrome OS in conversation as display technology revolutionizes rapidly. Claims that there is room for. All of these unique devices are running Windows today and are getting people’s attention at trade fairs. It doesn’t advocate the perishable Lenovo ThinkPad X running Chrome OS, but a Surface Neo-style device with two touchscreens allows Google to start thinking about how to evolve its operating system. I think.

2023 is still a long time ago, and many things about the computing outlook can change before that. However, these rumors about the new Tensor chip are a great opportunity for Google to actually create its flagship Chromebook and consider how bold it wants to be under the Pixelbook brand.

