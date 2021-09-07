Creative Tips for Preparing for Holiday Advertising Campaigns | Sponsored Content | Tech-Talk Webinar | September 20th





Make sure that seemingly small advertising creative elements, such as the use of motion and the call for intentional action, can have a significant impact on your ROI and buying intent during the 2021 holiday season. Hear from Mattels Jason Horowitz, SVP, Global Head of US Marketing and Media and Digital, Genie Alfonzo of Instagram, Product Marketing Manager, VidMobs Blake Boznanski, Head of the Industry.

Release date: September 20, 2021

Hours: 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time

Join us in this webinar and learn:

Data-based tips for boosting ad performance and purchase rates on Facebook How to incorporate Instagram Reels into your ad campaign Why can you use AI and machine learning to increase your lifePlus revenue and win customers?Ask questions and interact with the eMarketer community of marketing associates

Presenter:

Jason Horowitz is Mattel’s Global Head of SVP, US Marketing, Media and Digital. In this position, Jason is a global leader in US marketing, media strategy, business insights and digital engagement for a portfolio of intellectual property, including iconic brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price. .. Jason held various leadership positions during his more than 15 years in Mattel.

Genie Alfonzo is Instagram’s Product Marketing Manager. Genie is working with Instagram’s product marketing team to build a new video advertising solution for global brands. She recently led a market development strategy and global launch of reel advertising. Based in San Francisco, Genie loves playing volleyball, creating new recipes for cooking, and defeating NYT crossword puzzles in record time.

Blake Boznanski is the industry head of VidMob. Blake has a proven track record in innovative media and technology companies such as Yahoo, LinkedIn and BuzzFeed. In his current role, Blake oversees the vertical sales team and consults with various clients to help them achieve their marketing goals.

Moderator:

Nancy Taffera-Senior Vice President of Media Solutions and Strategy at eMarketer. Nancy has been with eMarketer for over 13 years, overseeing the media business and developing programs for major advertisers. Nancy’s career includes 30 years of sales, marketing, and promotional experience in media, web analytics, testing and measurement hardware. Nancy is an active member of the board of graduates, nonprofits and trade associations during downtime.

