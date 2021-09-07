University gallery reopens from Tech / Know / Future / slang to structure – press room





September 6, 2021

Timely works by contemporary artists show the return to a face-to-face art exhibition on campus

Posted in: Arts, Homepage News, Universities

Installation photo of margin of error in 2019. Artist Nancy Baker Kay Hills animates augmented reality in 360 degrees through the Fourth Wall app, which will be on display in front of Cole Hall as part of the Tech / Know / Future / exhibition. (Photo by Cary Whittier)

The Montclair State University Gallery is back with a new director for the first time in almost two years.

Tech / Know / Future / From Slang to Structure will be held from September 14th to December 11th, with an opening reception on Thursday, September 23rd. Dynamic artwork is set up around the campus and in the gallery setting, bringing incredible and original art to the university community. Method.

Megan C, Director of University Gallery. Under the direction of Austin, the exhibition is curated by Tom Leeser, director of the Arts and Technology Program and director of the California Institute of the Arts Integrated Media Center. He is Morehshin Allahyari, Salome Asega, Nancy Baker Cahill, Stephanie Dinkins, Carla Gannis, Taehee Kim, LoVid, Amelia Marzec, Olivia Mole, Sondra Perry, Casey Reas

These 11 diverse interdisciplinary artists react critically to the technological system within art that addresses the issues of identity, history and abstraction, placing viewers at the crossroads of the past, present and future. Artists use creative practices to establish new relationships between technology, knowledge and time through augmented reality, artificial intelligence, sound, video, textiles and paper works.

The show is part of Austin’s vision to redesign the Moncler State University Gallery and focus on exhibiting new timely works by contemporary artists who comment on the current state of social, political and visual culture. ..

Working with artists and curators who provoke conversations about college students, faculty, staff, and related issues affecting the larger community is where academic institutions explore the world of contemporary art and the ideas presented by the artists are in the field. It offers a unique opportunity to explore how to connect and transcend differences, says Austin.

Leeser says that so far my artistic, academic and curator practices have been built on creating momentary experiences of art and technology within the critical framework of change. I am very aware of the accelerating state of flow within the political and cultural sphere, but with this particular momentary event I am urgent to pause and create greater diversity and social equality. I reconsidered how to recognize time in the task of.

Tech / Know / Future / From Slang to Structure is a group of artists and writers who create works that bend the genre. [Italian cultural theorist] Before Berardi calls the complex constellations that make up our present.

The exhibition is inspired by the essay “Symbolic Thesis Gothic Futurism” by the late writer, artist and musician Rammellzee and the book “After the Future” by Berardis.

Rammellzee has designed a technical language to challenge traditional approaches to image creation and writing. Berardi defines the future as the cultural construction of a materialistic and superficial 20th century society. He declares that the myth of the future is over with the rise of global capitalism and its powerful imaginative effects. ” Beraldis’s post-future is a dematerialized, endless present, virtual space and time.

An installation photo of Moresin Arahiyaris’s work “She Sees the Unknown: Aisha Kandisha” will be exhibited at the 2018 Seagull Gallery. (Photo by Cary Whittier)

Among the highlights of the exhibition:

Salome Asegas’ immersive video installation POSSESSION depicts the underwater realm of Mami Watanabe, the pan-African water deity. The historical origin of spirits is West Africa. However, she was transferred to the Americas and the Caribbean via the slave trade and diaspora. POSSESSION lives in the space inside the gallery in the azure light. Nancy Baker Kay Hills Tolerance, Site-Specific Augmented Reality painted 360 degrees in front of the newly refurbished Susan A. Cole Hall. This augmented reality artwork can be viewed on your smartphone via the artist’s 4th Wall App. The work is presented along with mixed media and paper studies. The error 01 margin exists in a non-linear, permanent time, placing the audience in a circular cloud-like space. Cahills’ work addresses a deep physical environment while maintaining an airy multidimensional quality. Morehshin Allahyaris’s video installation, she sees the unknown: Aisha Qandisha is part of a larger series of studies and studies drawn from the traditions of Arab and Islamic culture. In the projection room inside the Seagull Gallery, the installation is wrapped in red light, and the video shows a supernatural double-headed woman with the mythical gin, Aisha Kandisha, and ungulate legs as reconstructed avatars. increase. (See photo above) Digital rework by Hieronymus Bosch of Carla Gannis Garden of Emoji Delights, famous painting, Garden of Earthly Delights. The retitled work of Gannis, displayed through the Seagull Gallery monitor, is a social media hallucination informed by our consumer culture. By digitally tagging Bosch’s paintings and replacing the original 16th-century characters with a large number of emoji, this work doubles the irreverence of the original. Lo Vids textiles Place No Land and Pomegranates are on display at the Segal Gallery, and two more works, Tropical Time Frame and Borders, are on display at the Kasser Theater on the ground floor. These pieces were created using a series of individual video frames captured from the output of a bespoke analog video synthesizer. The frame consisted of multi-colored glitches generated by the synthesizer and was manually converted to a design layout using software. It was then manufactured as a series of wall tapestries. This work looks more than just a historical reference through the technological present of investigating the transpose of electronics to fabrics. The technology itself is the subject, not the subject of praise, and should be considered within the context of extended electronic images. Sondra Perrys ffffffffffffoooooooooooouuuuuuuuuuurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr is the first exhibition of this edition of her video and bicycle workstation with four monitors. Video images are self-portraits of artists that liquefy into disassembled abstractions over time. This work projects the body in an accidental time as it is transformed, reprocessed, and transformed by computer-generated alchemy. By placing his image in the installation, Perry asks us to rethink our identity as an active structure at this uncertain moment. This work is also exhibited at the Seagull Gallery. The Olivia Moles Instagram Augmented Reality (AR) filter Take Back Future-Tripping is accessible via the Segal Gallery and a QR code mounted throughout the campus. Mole has adopted a strategy of AR tagging with a pink neon script. This script haunts the space and is hidden until visualized on Instagram. The term futuristic ripping refers to a state of exaggerated anxiety about the future. An example of a condition is an obsession with the question “what if”. Mole, what if? I decided to regain my negative urge. By turning it into a positive question. She asks us to consider what happens if there is no police, no borders, no capitalism, or if social existence does not need control.

Gallery hour

Tuesday Saturday 11am 5pm

Opening reception

2 02 Thursday, September 23, 2015 7:30 pm6 pm Director Megan C. Comments from Austin, Dean Daniel Gurskis and Curator Tom Leeser To sign up, visit the event signing page.

Tag @montclairstategalleries and use the hashtags #TechKnowFuture and #MontclairStateGalleries when posting to participate in social media conversations.

This exhibition was partially made possible by funding from the McMullen Family Foundation, the University of the Arts, and private donations.

