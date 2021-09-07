Here’s how to buy and sell gold on Google Pay





You can use your existing payment app to buy and store your gold. Purchased gold is stored in the Gold Locker of the Google Pay app. You can sell gold on the same platform. The introduction of digital gold trading has made it even easier to buy and store gold. If you’re considering investing in gold, you don’t have to go to a physical store because you just need to log on to an app that offers digital gold, such as Google Pay or Paytm, to make a purchase.

Digital Gold is easier and more secure to store because you don’t have to store the physical gold yourself. You can also sell it online on the same platform where you store your gold. This article describes how to buy and sell gold on Google Pay.

Google Pay allows you to digitally purchase and save gold from MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. within an existing payment application. The Google app comes with a gold locker that can store all the gold you buy from the app. You can digitally sell your gold in Gold Locker back to MMTC-PAMP. Follow the simple steps to buy and sell gold on Google Pay. How to buy the Gold Open Google Pay app.At the bottom of the screen[新規支払い]Tap. Find “Gold Locker” in the search bar and press Enter. Tap Gold Locker. Tap Buy to see the current market purchase price of gold (tax included). The price will remain locked for 5 minutes after the start. I will buy it. Then enter the amount of gold you want to buy in INR. Tap the check mark. Select your preferred payment method in the next window.[続行]Tap to complete the transaction. Once the transaction is confirmed, the gold will be displayed in the locker within minutes. There is no overall limit on the amount of gold you can buy and store, but there is a limit of 50,000 gold per day. The minimum purchase amount is one of gold. Accounts totaling more than 49,999 must comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) criteria before making additional purchases.

To sell, you must have purchased gold at the Gold Locker. The money earned from the sale will be credited to the main bank account associated with your Google Pay account. Legal heirs can also arrange to inherit the gold of the Gold Locker. To sell gold, follow the steps below.

How to sell gold Open the Google Pay app.At the bottom of the screen[新規支払い]Tap. Find “Gold Locker” in the search bar and press Enter. Tap Gold Locker. Tap Sell. The current market selling price of gold is displayed. The price will remain locked as the price fluctuates for 8 minutes after the start of trading. Enter the amount of gold you want to sell in mg. Below the amount of gold you have selected, the market price will be displayed in INR. Tap the checkmark to complete the sale. When the sale is confirmed, the amount will be displayed as follows: Your bank account within minutes. If the account holder dies, the legal heir can inherit the gold from the gold locker. Legal heirs must contact Google Pay / MMTC-PAMP to inform them of their legal status. Heirs: After confirming the identity of the heirs, MMTC-PAMP closes the gold account and physically hands the gold to them.

See also: JioPhone Next — All you know about Jio and Google’s low-cost smartphone Google Pay is to allow users to open deposits on the platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/news/how-to-buy-and-sell-gold-on-google-pay/articleshow/85998175.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos