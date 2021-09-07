Scientific progress needs to serve humanity





Mankind faces unprecedented opportunities to embark on an era of world harmony, prosperity and awakening, but to take advantage of this unique moment of history, science and technology to transform billions of lives You need to refocus on use. This is especially relevant in the light of the current wave of hardware and biological innovation across areas such as energy, transport, neuroscience, longevity and agriculture.

Applying science to create advanced technologies for human improvement has been the theme of the last 200 years, starting with the Industrial Revolution, but at the same time, using science and technology to further isolate us as a human family. There was also concern about letting and splitting.

The advent of the Internet and social media over the last two decades shows that technology must be very careful about how it is designed and integrated into society so that it can be a positive force in our lives. .. We need to look at the teachings of existence such as Saduguru, Eckhart Tolle, Byron Katie, Tony Robbins, and raise awareness along with the technological advances we are making.

Let’s look at some examples of cutting-edge technologies that are already available or will soon be available and may harness the power of science for a better future. However, each time you apply a breakthrough science, you also need to consider the pitfalls that must be avoided in order to optimize its impact on the planet and civilization.

First, consider the widely-publicized commercial space race involving companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic. These companies will enable a wide range of space technologies such as space travel, satellite communications technology for rural and mobile internet, lunar and asteroid mining, in-space energy production, and data centers. Well-executed to serve humanity, these applications remind us of the importance of our precious planet and our basic nature as part of a common humanity and, more broadly, the Earth’s family. You can.

In addition, intensive resource extraction and production processes can be moved from Earth. At the same time, industry players need to work together to address potential satellite collisions and space debris issues. These are highly manageable challenges, and if properly managed, the universe will further accelerate the spread of material abundance throughout the globe and help alleviate poverty in the undeveloped regions of the world. We are also looking forward to a future in which all human beings see the Earth from space and have a visceral understanding of how interconnected we are.

Another example is the mental health pandemic that plagues our civilization. This is partly the result of how people are using Internet technology. Millions of people around the world have been diagnosed with disorders such as depression and anxiety, many of whom may suffer some degree of isolation. Fortunately, the most powerful and ancient drugs known to humankind, psychedelics, such as psilocybin, LSD, and DMT, have experienced the renaissance and have been tested in clinical trials.

These drugs have thousands of years of evidence that they not only treat mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and exaggerated segregation, but also actually treat them. Of course, using these powerful tools in the wrong settings or purely for entertainment purposes carries a great deal of risk. That said, if psychedelic medicine is scaled enough to serve humanity in the next decade, we will probably not only spread wealth and prosperity to all beings on Earth. We are on the verge of awakening a new global consciousness rooted in connection and happiness. Not separation and anxiety.

Space and psychedelic are in dozens of fields (hydrogen fuel, fusion, carbon recovery, electric vehicles, autonomous airplanes, supersonic travel, robot manufacturing, advanced semiconductor processes, water purification technology, high speed communications, indoor vertical farming, laboratories. ) Only two of them. Base meat, longevity medicine) has great potential over the next 20 years.

But the key to successfully deploying these breakthroughs in science to serve humanity is to raise the level of awareness and compassion of leaders who invent and commercialize these technologies. I believe such progress is accelerating just in time to drive this tremendous technological revolution.

Dakin Sloss is the founder and general partner of Prime Movers Lab, one of the world’s leading partners in groundbreaking scientific startups.

