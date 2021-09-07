Microsoft Flight Simulator Delays Top Gun: Maverick DLC Until 2022





Image: Microsoft

The big-screen movie release has been reworked as the Covid-19 Delta variant is causing hilarious hell across the United States. With the surge in incidents since July, how dangerous it is for movie studios to push people into trapped, sultry rooms, minimize ventilation, and minimize the amount of money they can release now. I know there is. In other words, Paramount delayed Top Gun: Maverick. Following that, Asobo, the developer of MS Flight Sim, said the tie-in DLC will also move to 2022.

In a short post posted just before the weekend, Asobo explained that delaying the movie to next year’s Memorial Day weekend means that their free tie-up expansion will do the same.

Paramount Pictures recently changed the release date for Top Gun: Maverick to the Memorial Day weekend of May 27, 2022. As previously announced, Top Gun: Maverick’s enhanced version of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released with the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future.

Little was known about the expansion, except for the announcement at this year’s E3.

Still, it was a sneaky bit at the end of the announcement of the game’s Xbox series. This shows that Cruz will include a shootout plane flying in the new movie. And maybe some aircraft carriers?

Oh, everyone knows, everything was probably the result of a long lunch between Microsoft executives and other Paramount executives, and they all thought it would be terribly good to cross-promote, and I guess Asobo’s team was told they needed to make it happen.

Top Gun: Maverick has already been postponed twice, from its original planned release date of December 2020 to July 2021 and until November of this year. Paramount was clearly not optimistic about the audience’s willingness to pack themselves into a dark room exchanging air by the fall, and the film ended in May 2022. Two years late! By then all planes will be very outdated! If the idea of ​​traveling by plane is not yet anachronistic to you.

