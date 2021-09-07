Google’s incredible new photo AI makes “zoom and enhancement” real





You may have seen a science fiction movie or TV show where the protagonist magnifies the image to highlight the results and shows the face, license plate, and other important details and Google’s latest artificial intelligence engine. You can get rid of this very trick, known as the diffusion model.

Basically what’s happening is that it uses very smart guesswork based on other similar images to add details of the image that the camera didn’t capture first. It’s a difficult process to master.

This technique is called natural image compositing in Google, and in this particular scenario it is called super-resolution of the image. Start with a small, block-shaped pixelated photo to get a sharp, clear, natural photo. It may not match the original exactly, but it is close enough to look real to the human eye.

(Google Research)

Google has actually announced two new AI tools for this job. The first, called SR3, or super-resolution with iterative refinement, adds noise and unpredictability to the image, reverses the process, and allows image editors to sharpen vacation snaps. It works just like removing it.

“The diffusion model works by gradually adding Gaussian noise to corrupt the training data, slowly erasing the data details until it becomes pure noise, and training the neural network to reverse this corruption process. “Masu,” explains research scientist Jonathan Ho and software engineer Chitowan. Saharia from Google Research.

SR3 can imagine what a full resolution version of a blocky low resolution image would look like through a vast database of images and a series of probability calculations based on some machine learning magic. You can read more about it in a paper submitted by Google to arXiv.

The second tool is the CDM, or cascading diffusion model. Google describes these as “pipelines” and can direct diffusion models, including SR3, to high-quality image resolution upgrades. It takes an enhanced model and then makes a larger image, and Google has also published a treatise on this.

CDM operation. (Google Research)

By using different extended models at different resolutions, Google says the CDM approach can defeat alternatives for upsizing images. The new AI engine has been tested on ImageNet, a huge database of training images commonly used in visual object recognition research.

The final results of SR3 and CDM are impressive. In a standard test with 50 volunteers, an image of a human face generated by SR3 is about 50% likely to be mistaken for a real photo and is expected to reach a score of 50% given the perfect algorithm. increase. This is impressive.

These enhanced images do not exactly match the original image, but it is worth repeating that it is a carefully calculated simulation based on some advanced probability calculations.

Google says the diffusion approach produces better results than alternative options, including Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), which pit two neural networks against each other to refine the results.

(Google Research)

In addition to upscaling images of faces and other natural objects, Google promises more from new AI engines and related technologies in other areas of stochastic modeling.

“We are excited to be able to further test the limits of diffusion models for a variety of generational modeling problems,” the team explains.

