Adopting health technology is difficult and we aim to make it a little easier





Lorna Green, Director of Enterprise and Growth at Innovation Agency, part of the AHSN Network, discusses how innovation offers new solutions to the challenges facing the NHS.

Pressure on the healthcare system has been a long-standing problem for healthcare professionals, straining staff and resources long before the Covid-19 crisis. As the proportion of the population living longer increases, innovation is essential to the development of medical systems that meet the growing challenges of the 21st century.

However, it is difficult to implement innovation in the healthcare system. They rely on trial-and-error and reliable treatments, often developed over decades, to ensure that there is no harm from medical intervention. Changing established practices requires tenacity and patience, and ultimately the trust and support of clinicians within the system.

Recognizing this, the NHS has taken steps to make the adoption of health innovation easier. In short, we have created 15 Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs). As the primary network of regional organizations connecting the NHS to academic institutions, local governments, third sectors and industries, the AHSN Network is a catalyst that creates the right conditions for change across the health and social care economy. Improve patient outcomes.

An important role in innovation

Following a successful clinical career at the NHS, I joined an innovation agency shortly after its inception in 2013 after working for various MedTech businesses and seed funds. I am an advocate of the transformative impact of innovation on the healthcare system, and I work with the right people to deliver medical innovation that drives positive patient outcomes.

AHSN is a regional organization that joins the industry and the third sector to provide a path to the NHS and social care. The NHS is a complex organization that combines local needs with national professional services. It is Europe’s largest employer and responsible for the well-being of more than 60 million people, but it has no centralized budget and is not a top-down organization. The AHSN Network was established in 2013 to help businesses and academia introduce innovation.

Longer journey

Traditionally, companies may see clinical approval from regulatory agency NICE as an important milestone in adoption. However, this is often just one important step. However, NICE regulation does not imply immediate mass adoption across the NHS. This process is more subtle and requires NICE approval as the first step towards widespread adoption across the country. However, there are additional challenges to consider.

For example, innovators need to prove economical and practical cases as well as clinical cases. Train busy staff on new procedures, including shifts over 24-hour work periods and patience in terms of hiring timescales (which can often take years).

Good practice innovation adoption example

Despite the need for this long-term approach, there are examples of innovations being quickly tracked by AHSN networks. One example in my own area is Innovus Medical, a multi-award winning designer and manufacturer of surgical training techniques based in St. Helens.

The company has a clear purpose. It is to improve surgical treatment through connected training. The AHSN network helps companies become more widely adopted throughout the NHS, supports them in securing funding, and provides access to the right connections to showcase their innovations within the wider NHS. Provided.

One of MedTech’s recent success stories is Sky Medical Technologies’ geko device. This wearable watch-sized medical technology device is attached to the leg and uses electricity to stimulate nerves, then cause muscle contractions, producing blood flow equivalent to 60% of walking without the wearer moving. Create. It is painless to wear and has been shown to reduce the incidence of blood clots in patients undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

I have worked with Sky Medical Technology to help extend the reach of the company beyond hospitals. The interesting thing about Sky Medical Technology is that it is a single device that can be applied to multiple critical medical issues. Electrical stimulation of the legs to generate additional blood flow not only helps reduce the risk of blood clots in the hospital environment, but also helps reduce swelling in patients before and after surgery.

Best practices to promote recruitment

Promoting risk and cost sharing between private sector and healthcare services can be difficult to implement, but there is certainly a move in this direction. As more venture capital is attracted to life sciences, new business models are beginning to emerge. In many cases, the patience of venture capital is encouraging. If traditional tech entrepreneurs tend to seek a quick withdrawal, life sciences experts understand that hiring can be a long way, but it can also be more rewarding.

Overall, my advice to companies looking to expand their adoption within healthcare services is to be patient, but persistent. Historically, the NHS has sometimes had difficulty clarifying its requirements, but this has improved significantly over time. Innovation is supported not only by the AHSN network, but also by network-supported programs such as the NHS Innovation Accelerator, which supports the capture and dissemination of promising and influential innovations. In addition, the NHS Accelerated Access Collaborative brings together industry, government, regulatory agencies, patients and the NHS to remove barriers and accelerate the introduction of breakthrough new therapies and diagnostics that can transform care, a small business research initiative. (SBRI) NHS has access to innovations that solve unmet needs.

This growing ecosystem of support networks is helping innovation transform the way healthcare systems operate by providing faster and simpler solutions to healthcare technology implementations.

