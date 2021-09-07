Advanced Tracy Sealing Technology Provides a Powerful Packaging Solution-Med-Tech Innovation





Proseal’s advanced trace sealing technology has proven to be a powerful solution for the safe and efficient packaging of a wide variety of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Proseals cleanroom compatibles have replaced manual placement of lids on trays for faster and more efficient continuous sealing operations that help reduce material usage without compromising pack completeness. ..

Typical applications include medication, both empty and filled syringes, surgical instruments, surgical kits, artificial joints and implants. Proseal Tray Sealing Machines can process trays of different tray designs and materials by choosing sealing films such as Tyvek woven materials, gas barriers, UV blocking varieties and more.

The company’s in-house test facility allows you to experiment with different trays and films to find the best solution for your individual product. This allows the potential tray format to help with sealing and provide the required level of product protection.

Tests can also be performed to evaluate and quantify the peel strength of the tray and film combination. This tells the user how much force is needed to peel the film to ensure that the pack meets the peeling capacity criteria needed to provide the ideal balance of convenience and protection.

Proseal Tray Sealing Machines can be tailored to the exact requirements of each application to meet stringent quality and safety standards in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Features that can be incorporated include a vision system for quality checks, production failsafe to identify and remove out-of-specification products, calibrated sensors, traceability systems, date and lot code markings.

The alignment of the film feed system and tools ensures accurate sealing at all times. Consistent seal quality, strength and reliability are provided by Proseals-proven Eseal technology, and the company’s unique ProPosition tray positioning system speeds product switching and avoids operator error during setup. .. Ease of operation is further enhanced by a user-friendly menu-style control panel with step-by-step prompts, errors, and status displays.

Simon Cheeseman, a Proseal project engineer, said: Safe and reliable packaging is essential for all types of medical products, and manual operation inevitably increases the risk of operator error. Our tray sealing machine can fully automate the sealing process, providing faster operation and more efficient use of materials.

