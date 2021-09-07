Parts Cleaner Ecoclean UK is operating in a new facility-Med-Tech Innovation





Ecoclean UK, a supplier of machinery and services for cleaning industrial parts, cleaning precision parts, deburring and surface treatments, has been operating from its new facility since June 2021. It is located in Unit 10A of the Arrow Business Park in Alcester Employment Park in Arden Forest Wayne Alcester, Warwickshire.

Matthew Cooper, head of the UK branch of Ecoclean, said: Republic of Ireland. “

With an area of ​​2000 square feet, the new office will have a showroom, service department and test facility. Near the new facility are different major suppliers from different industries. A test center with relevant technical support is available for cleaning tests. Authentic contaminated parts off the customer’s production line can be tested free of charge with a variety of wet chemical cleaning techniques. EcoCcube and EcoCwave can be used for cleaning tests with aqueous media such as neutral, alkaline and acidic formulations.

The EcoCcube spray washer is designed for effective water-based cleaning of workpieces of various shapes in a two-step process (cleaning, rinsing, filtration) involving hot air drying. The very compact dimensions of the machine meet the demand for more efficient cleaning techniques when space is limited. This makes it ideal for use as a local cell or stand-alone solution for intermediate cleaning, or for simpler cleaning tasks.

The powerful spray flood cleaning system EcoCwave is equipped with three tanks and a vacuum airtight working room. We can handle all types of cleaning work, from pre-cleaning to intermediate cleaning and precision cleaning. Developed for fine cleaning applications, the upright cylindrical aquarium ensures optimized fluid control, high flexibility and improved process quality. The combination of hot air drying and vacuum drying enables 100% dried parts.

Testing of solvent-based cleaning processes can be performed using the future-oriented EcoCcore with polar solvents. It can also be used for non-halogenated hydrocarbons. Cleaning and drying are done under complete vacuum. With standard equipment and various innovative details, the machine is tuned to meet cleanliness and throughput requirements in a stable, fast and cost-effective manner.

With these options for performing cleaning tests, Ecoclean UK covers a variety of degreasing and cleaning tasks in virtually all industrial sectors and remanufacturing.

“It was also important to provide a state-of-the-art testing facility that meets the specific requirements of biomedical engineering, which was successful in thanking the testing center’s machinery.”

