Almost half of paradox staff experience “abuse”

The Swedish tech news site Breakit reports some tough news from within the Swedish publisher Paradox. A leaked document produced by the Unionen and Sveriges union suggests a discriminatory workplace in Paradox, reporting that nearly half of its employees have experienced abusive / improper treatment.

A study conducted by a Swedish trade union interviewed 133 of the company’s 400 employees and said that 44% experienced some form of abuse. Of those surveyed, 26% are women, and the statistics are much worse. According to the report, 69% said they had experienced abusive treatment.

Blakeit continues to translate with Google Translate. The leaked findings allege the company’s culture of silence, with few experiencing abusive treatment that feels the problem has been fully resolved.

All this was a few days after Paradoxs CEO Ebba Ljungerud suddenly resigned, but new (and old) CEO Fredrik Wester denied any link between the findings and her decision. Did. However, according to Blakekit, she was looking at the report before leaving, and according to the paradox, her very short statement of leaving was advanced due to different views on future corporate strategy.

Breakit also reports that Paradox is responding to the news by conducting its own internal investigation. According to the site, company-wide email tells staff that the company is currently convening an external neutral company to conduct a thorough review of the process and a comprehensive employee survey. I did. Loc Fontaine, Communications Manager at Paradoxs, told staff that the results will be combined with a union survey and are ready to take action.

We contacted Paradox to not only conduct our own survey, but also find out how we intend to respond to this survey. Please update well when they come back to us.

[Update: 10.34] The paradox has returned to us in a statement. They say,

Obviously, the results of this study are of deep concern. The management team wants to ensure that this data is processed, but thanks to the informal nature of the investigation (which was never rejected out of control), it was immediately direct. It is legally difficult to take action.

As mentioned in Breakit, last week we decided to have an independent company audit the process to report and handle cases of discrimination and harassment. Also, conduct a comprehensive survey to provide well-defined and actionable data that you can use to make influential changes.

At this point, we were in the process of hiring an independent, neutral company that specializes in this process. Beyond that, I don’t have the details I can provide right now. Thank you for your inquiry.

