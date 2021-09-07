Google-backed Cuemath bets on free math courses to add users





Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company. Cuemath, an online math course provider backed by, offers a lot of content free for one year to fend off rivals in India’s competitive educational technology market and combat learning inequality.

Its premium curriculum is typically $ 299 a year and is free for subscribers who invite two new users. The basic curriculum with restricted access to learning materials remains free. The company also offers a program consisting of live sessions with tutors starting at $ 16 per class.

Cuemath competes with dozens of startups, including the giant Byjusthat, which offers students online learning modules and classes to students around the world. The industry is booming, boosted by a coronavirus pandemic, and Indian providers are trying to take advantage of the hurdles faced by Chinese competitors whose expansion is being scaled down by local regulators.

In a video interview, Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemaths, wants to help the math foundations of the vast majority of children in the world who have lost their learning at Covid-19. Since ancient times, India has been a country of mathematics, and is it better than children around the world learning mathematics from Indian start-ups?

Bangalore-based startups, backed by Sequoia Capital and Alphabet Capital G, are focusing on an estimated $ 20 billion in the global math learning market, Mr. Carr said. Even if offered for free, Cuemaths’ revenues will grow from nearly $ 50 million today to $ 100 million in a year or two, he said.

The entrepreneur said his early love for mathematics was transformed into a tutor and he taught high school as a hobby by the time he became an engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi. He officially Cuelearn Pvt in 2013 as an offline company where tutors teach at home. He founded Cuemath called Cuemath and soon moved to online courses.

Read Now We offer live math learning with 10,000 teachers. There are about 300,000 students from not only India but also the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, and they study mathematics from India-based instructors, mainly women.

Cuemath is working with local governments and schools in India to pilot a free curriculum access program. Such a move would save billions of dollars in governments around the world, Khurma said. He also called on the broader education and engineering industry to consider its responsibilities and objectives amid the rapid growth of providers and huge funding rounds.

He said their main goal should be to produce learning outcomes.

