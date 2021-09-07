Chip shortages aren’t the only reason Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla and others are designing semiconductors





Chip shortages are a real problem today, and if the company does not manufacture semiconductors, they will suffer because the shortage is real. But that’s not the main reason why Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla, and others have entered the semiconductor business in the first place.

Chipmaking for Apple, Google, Facebook, Tesla

(Photo: Sergei Starostin of Pexels)

It’s a pandemic and is increasingly dependent on internet-enabled devices such as computers, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches and smart TVs. This means that the production of these devices needs to enhance the game, and so does all of them.

To power these devices, you need a brain or a so-called central processing unit or CPU chip. Without it, the device wouldn’t work. And these chips and other components are facing an inventory crisis today, and almost every industry is suffering.

This has led some companies to focus on chip making, some focusing solely on design, or some having manufacturing capacity. Some of these companies include Big Tech, and despite their shortages, there are ways and ways to focus on it and thrive.

However, CNBC said one of the main reasons Big Tech manufactures chips is to make certain programs available in its products to improve integration.

Apple M1

(Photo: Commons.Wikipedia.org)

Apple has contributed significantly to chip design since the public release of smartphones and devices. It is widely known that the iPhone already uses A-series silicon chips, which is popular with the general public.

However, the recent release of the Apple Silicon SoC, known as the M1, is a turning point for the company and a strong name in the industry. The computer is currently migrating from Intel to M1, which is affiliated with TSMC.

Apple is currently successfully pairing with a silicon chipset that provides specific software or programs to power the device. As Apple describes, M1-specific software works best with new chips.

Google Tensor

(Photo: Google Blog)

Google is the latest candidate on this list, and the company is currently challenging the Tensor chip for Pixel smartphones. Currently, we have left Qualcomm Snapdragon and will proceed with Silicon SoC design.

Tensor promises optimal integration with Android-powered Pixel smartphones designed by Google for smartphones. Tensor comes with Pixel 6 and will be released this fall.

Tesla chips

(Photo: Patricia Demero Moreira via Getty Images / AFP)

Tesla is known as an avant-garde company and does not comply with the social standards of automobiles. It is also known to design chips for advanced EV features, especially neural networks, FSDs, autopilots, etc.

The clean energy company’s design is perfect for the vehicle and offers a unique user experience.

