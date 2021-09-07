Lenovo Leverages Smart Technology to Address Climate Change Goals





Lenovo has announced its commitment to new goals in the areas of climate change mitigation, circular economy and sustainable materials.

As part of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the company shares ESG progress and outlines plans to leverage smarter technologies to create a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone. Did.

Lenovo is committed to increasing the energy efficiency of desktops and servers by 50% and the energy efficiency of notebooks and Motorola products by 30% by 2029/30. The company also announced its goal of purchasing 90% of its electricity from renewable resources and reducing GHG emissions by 1 million tonnes from its supply chain by 2025/26.

These goals are science-based goals for 2030, including a 50% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25% reduction in emission intensity across the value chain in three key areas: products, suppliers and transportation. Further support.

The company is looking for a path to a net-zero target after being selected by a science-based target initiative to load-test science-based methodologies to achieve net-zero emissions.

“There is an increasing urgency to combat climate change, conserve natural resources, invest in communities and govern ourselves with the highest ethical standards,” said Yang Yuanqing, CEO.

“It’s now up to global companies and their leaders to continue to build resilience between our businesses and our communities over the coming months, years and decades.”

Lenovo will continue its transition to the circular economy through supply chain and product design innovations while optimizing the use of sustainable materials to minimize waste.

By 2025/26, 100% of PC products will contain recycled materials and 90% of plastic packages will be made from recycled materials. Smartphone packages use 50% less disposable plastic and will be reduced in size and volume by 10% by 2025/26. In addition, Lenovo will enable the recycling and reuse of 363 million kilograms of used products and will use 136 million kilograms of used recycled content plastic in its products.

In addition to environmental goals, Lenovo’s social impact goals drive a commitment to promote an inclusive environment. By 2025/26, Lenovo has set new representative goals, with women accounting for 27% of global executive positions (up from 21% in 2020) and undervalued minorities in US executive positions. Now accounts for 35% of the total (compared to 29%). 2020). Following the launch of Lenovo’s Product Diversity Office in 2020, by 2025/26, 75% of its products will be scrutinized by comprehensive design experts, regardless of physical attributes or capabilities. We aim to be useful to everyone.

The company’s philanthropic approach provides smart technology to everyone by providing access to technology and STEM education to undervalued communities. Lenovo has announced a goal of impacting the lives of 15 million people through philanthropic programs and partnerships by 2025/26. In addition, the goal was announced to impact transformation for one million people through career training, job building skills, and device ownership.

