How to get a Regalia Type-G mount in FINAL FANTASY XIV





FINAL FANTASY XIV is a fantasy MMO game, but it features an incredibly diverse aesthetic style, from classic fantasy themes to modern looks. The Regalia Type-G mount belongs to the latter and is one of the most popular mounts.

The Regalia Type-G is a black luxury car that can carry up to four players and is one of the few mounts with one or more seats, even though it’s not at the Mog Station. Whether it’s a wedding, hunting, or just playing with friends, it’s great for party events.

However, mounts are not always available in the game. Therefore, players need to pay attention to seasonal events. Seasonal events may be reintroduced at FFXIV.

How to get a Regalia Type-G mount on FINAL FANTASY

Regalia Type-G mounts are available during seasonal crossover events with FINAL FANTASY XV. It can be implemented at any time of the year. The latest iteration of the year begins on September 13th and ends on October 16th. This allows the player to get a regalia mount.

However, this is not an easy process. Mounts can only be purchased from Ironworks vendors for 200,000 Manderville Gold Saucer points (MGP). There are many ways to earn this currency, but they are all tied to a gold saucer with plenty of mini-games to try, other features, and countless rewards.

The safest solution is to stock the MGP before the event occurs. So you’re ready to spend everything on the mount. However, if this is not the case, there are several ways to get MGP faster before the event ends.

First, when you arrive at the Gold Saucer,[ログ]Check the challenge log in the menu. If you did not unlock the Gold Saucer Challenge, head to Limsa Lominsa and complete the quest called “Call of the Sea” to unlock it. These issues are reset weekly to provide up to 32,500 MGP.

In addition to these challenges, you can complete up to 3 jumbo cact pot games per day at Entrance Square. However, each ticket costs 10 MGP, so you’ll need to get some first. This is a lottery game that offers a sure chance to win more MGP than you spend. You must unlock the quest named Scratch it Rich to play this mini-game.

The most important way to get MGP quickly is with a weekly fashion report. Starting every Friday with a Gold Saucer, you will be rewarded with 10,000 MGP for participation and 50,000 MGP for a rating of 80 points or higher. Look for a guide to see how to get this rating. It should reach 200,000 MGP within a month. Finally, you’ll earn Gold Saucer points each time the game completes in that area. In most cases, various events will occur to earn bonus points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/mmo/news/how-to-get-the-regalia-type-g-mount-on-final-fantasy-xiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

