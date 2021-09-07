New Apple MagSafe Charger Discovered at FCC with 4 New Phones





Apple may prepare a new version of the iPhoneMagSafe charging pack. The new Magnetic Charger FCC list, first discovered by blogger Dave Zatz, shows accessories with a new model name (A2548) that look similar to Apple’s existing charger (A2140). The new charger has been tested on a variety of devices, including four marked as new phones. This is almost certainly compatible with Apple’s expected iPhone 13 model.

The official FCC documentation has too many hints on what’s new. 9to5Mac shows that it has been tested on all four existing iPhone 12 models (marked as legacy phones) and four unreleased devices. This suggests that this new MagSafe charger is compatible with both generations. There is also a diagram showing the pack used to charge the pair of AirPods. This is something that existing MagSafe chargers can technically do already, but it doesn’t magnetically connect to an AirPods case like the latest iPhones do.

So what’s new? Now, previous rumors have shown that the back of this year’s iPhone may have a stronger magnet built in, and tweaking the MagSafe charger’s design could benefit. There is also talk of larger wireless charging coils, and it is speculated that this may result in higher wattage and faster charging. This may also require an updated charging pack.

Alternatively, this may be a minor revision that is functionally the same as the one already on the market. This is what 9to5Mac points out that Apple has done in the past. In any case, Apple is widely expected to announce a new iPhone this month and perhaps next week, so we won’t have to wait long to find it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/7/22660478/apple-new-iphone-magsafe-charger-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos