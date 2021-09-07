Guardtech Introduces Clean Room Technology at Med-Tech Innovation Expo-Med-Tech Innovation





All Guardtech Cleanrooms are ready for the start of the 2021 conference season, with a prestigious doubleheader in September of this year.

The company unveiled its range of products and services at the Clean Room Technology Conference held at the National Motorcycle Museum on September 14-15, and the Med-Tech Innovation Expo held at NEC two weeks later (28-29). Return to Birmingham for.

Based in Suffolk, Guardtech specializes in turnkey clean room construction builds, but offers a variety of other control environment solutions such as CleanCube portable clean room and ISOPOD quick assembly clean room, offering a comprehensive service and maintenance package. doing.

Marketing manager Joe Shackley, who will be attending both events for the first time this year, is excited about the prospects for his first live event with the company.

He said: I can’t wait for these meetings. I’ve been with Guardtech for a year, but due to a pandemic I wasn’t able to attend such face-to-face events while I was here. I’ve all heard about how interesting and informative they are, how they can meet many great prospects, and how topics and atmospheres are generally very positive and uplifting. there is. We are really looking forward to sharing our amazing Guardtech brand with the world of clean rooms again.

Guardtech has a rich history of attending these currently established conferences and many others that are of great importance to the industry and should be the first conference to propose in the coming years.

Shackley wants as many visitors as possible to stop at the Guardtechs B1 stand at the Cleanroom Technology Conference and the B40 pitch at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo.

He added: If you come to either meeting, stop by and say hello. I’m very proud of what the Guardtech team is doing and want to scream it from the rooftop.

Our CleanCube Portable Clean Room has done a great job of supporting the COVID-19 PCR, whether it’s a shipping container or a vehicle modification. The ISOPOD Quick Assembly Clean Room, on the other hand, saves time, money and space for business across the UK.

Then there’s our incredible design and buildback catalog. We really have a long history of great projects that we want to talk to our visitors. We may be exactly what we need to take our cleanroom projects and laboratory construction to the next level.

