Risk Taker Cathie Wood: Wall Street’s hottest investors are making big bets on a handful of stocks.Critics say she is playing with fire





This is a layer of high investment leap, high risk and high rewards. And it put a Wood fan on a white knuckle in 2021.

Last year, Wood’s strategy paid huge dividends to investors in her flagship ARKK exchange-traded fund. It surged nearly 150% in 2020 and helped turn her into a Wall Street superstar-like vigorous investment Warren Buffett.

But this year wasn’t as kind to Wood as last year. Innovation ETFs were down 2.5% until late August, but the 2021 Nasdaq has so far risen by more than 18%, and the tech market has been booming.

Wood couldn’t comment on the story, but she doubled in an interview with CNBC in August. She isn’t worried that Ark’s strategy of finding new tech leaders will end badly, claiming that his current rally isn’t a repeat of the spectacular 2000 dot-com collapse.

“We don’t think we’re in the bubble, I think that’s what many bears think we are,” Wood told CNBC. “Currently, there is no such thing. In fact, I see many IPOs and SPACs coming out and falling to Earth. I couldn’t get far from the bubble.”

How Wood Strategized

Wood speaks from experience. She’s not a Millennial or Gen Z investor, and the 2000 implosion of technology is just a war story told by folder traders. 65-year-old Wood survived not only the infamous Black Monday in 1987, but also the last major tech crash.

She retired in 2013 after working for Prudential-owned money manager Jenison Associates for 18 years in the 1980s and 1990s, then spending 12 years at AllianceBernstein.

But then AllianceBernstein shared her idea of ​​launching a suite of actively managed exchange-traded funds. So she beat herself and started Ark in 2014.

“I’ve seen disruptive innovation throughout my career. Why don’t you support your sector?” She told Forbes in a 2014 interview.

Focusing on the turmoil means that Wood is linking her ETF property to a visionary but benevolent leader.

In the most prominent example, Wood remains a shameless fan of Tesla (TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk. EV makers are the top stake in Ark’s Innovation ETFs, accounting for more than 10% of the fund’s stake. It is also the largest position in Ark’s Autonomous Technology & Robotics (ARKQ) and Next Generation Internet (ARKW) ETFs.

Wood is fine if a company like Tesla issues more shares to raise money to fund futuristic projects like self-driving cars. Some investors are wary of the strategy as new stocks lower the holdings of existing investors, but she considers it a short-sighted argument, especially from Tesla’s bear. increase.

“We’re not afraid to dilute … if you think they’re doing it for the right reason,” she told CNBC. “If we are autonomous … we think Tesla can certainly get the largest share of its market in the United States, so we hope they expand as soon as possible. rice field.”

Ark’s big investment in Tesla is a bet that Mask will continue to innovate beyond the electric vehicle business, Wood explained in an interview with Bloomberg Radio in August. She praised Tesla’s plans to build a humanoid robot, for example.

“Every day, I believe they’re in pole position, especially the more they learn about their AI expertise and how they actually move the universe,” she said, an analyst at Ark said. He said he was “blown away” in Musk’s presentation. ..

Grow at any cost

Wood recognizes that her growing investment method at all costs is not suitable for everyone.

Tesla lags behind the wider market this year. The stake in Telemedicine (TDOC), the second largest holding of the Ark Innovation ETF and the big winner at the start of the pandemic, fell by more than 25% in 2021. Valuable stocks were hit hard this year. But the growth of these innovative companies will continue to be well undertaken. “

Mr Wood added that investors also think that a small portion of their money should go into Bitcoin. This is also a risky bet. And she emphasized that investors must overlook the inevitable short-term upheaval associated with any asset. Wood believes it is essential to maintain long-term beliefs and invest for future growth.

“Many companies for short-term investors looking for profit now [have] We invested more in stock repurchases and dividends than in innovation. “

A colleague describes Wood’s large-scale approach as a model for new investment methods. Too many fund managers are afraid to look into the distant future when determining the benefits of a company, and instead focus mysteriously on earnings reports for the previous and next quarters.

“Cathy has been focusing on Tesla for a long time. She sees Tesla not only as an automaker. It can’t be compared to traditional car companies,” said Wood in close collaboration with the investment decision. Renregi of Ark Invest, the company’s client portfolio manager, told the CNN business in March.

Wood critics

However, the growing chorus of skeptics believes that Wood’s money could eventually collapse. Michael Burry, one of the ultra-bearish investors who became famous for his “Big Shorts,” recently established a short position on the Ark Innovation ETF.

Some tech veterans are wondering if Wood is the investment flavor of the month. We compare her to once popular portfolio managers such as Kevin Landis of Firsthand Funds, Alberto Vilar of Amerindo, and Garrett Van Wagoner, who ran a popular emerging growth fund. Late 1990s.

Many of these technology funds collapsed after the 2000 bubble. The Wall Street Journal published a catch-up article about Van Wagoner and other late 1990s tech masters in 2010 under the heading “From Fame to Good Luck to a Burning Star. The Fate of a Technically Funded Mage After the Bust.” I wrote in.

Is Wood destined for similar ignorance?

Rivals have problems with Wood making such a big bet on just a handful of stocks. For example, Ark Innovation ETFs have almost half of their assets concentrated in the top ten stocks. In addition to Tesla, the fund owns a significant share of Roku (ROKU), Coinbase, Zoom (ZM) and Square (SQ).

“Our investment approach is similar to Ark in that it focuses on technology, but it differs in that it avoids concentration,” said Jeremy Capron, head of research at ROBO Global. Told the CNN business in March.

The top 10 ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index (ROBO) ETFs make up less than 20% of the fund’s total assets, and the fund owns approximately 80 shares. Ark funds typically own only about 30 to 50 shares.

For the time being, Wood is laughing at the end.

Yes, her fund returns can fluctuate from year to year. Ark Innovation ETFs fell by nearly 25% in 2018 and recovered by 30% in 2019, but tend to be smoother. By mid-2021, the Ark Innovation ETF had an average annual rate of return of 48.6% over the five years, compared to 17.7% for the S & P 500.

As long as that long-term trend continues, Ark’s acolytes may occasionally allow down as Wood continues to sway in search of fences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/07/investing/cathie-wood-risk-takers/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

