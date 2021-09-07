Google’s retail guide bounced back in 2021





The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the retail industry more than any other event in recent history and has accelerated the move to online shopping. According to Google data, the number of retail searches in the fourth quarter of 2020 more than tripled from the previous year.

To help businesses recover in 2021, Google has published a guide for retailers that is packed with information to help brands take advantage of digital migration. Here’s an overview of the key points and what you can do to finish this year at a high price.

Reach customers while browsing

According to a Google and Ipsos survey, 81% of consumers in the countries surveyed around the world said they discovered new brands online during Covid-19, and sales in various categories are prioritized. Even if it changes, it shows that consumers are more motivated than ever before.

Connect with videos and encourage action

According to Google: YouTube has evolved from a single entertainment destination to a place where people learn, stream, and inspire their next purchase. Travel inspiration, product reviews, unpacking videos, and influencer content are one of YouTube’s most popular videos, and people are actively using the platform to inform them of their purchase decisions.

When watching a video, customers can move from passive browsing to active shopping when they come across a product that interests them and motivates them to learn more.

This offers two opportunities for brands to reach new audiences and drive action. Create your own video content or place YouTube ads on related videos to turn passive viewers into buyers.

Drive demand with Google Feeds Window Shopper

One of the most interesting statistics in the Google Guide is that 91% of Google feed users say they took some shopping or product-related action immediately after finding a new product, service, or brand in their feed. ..

With the Google Ads Discovery campaign, you can reach 91% of your working users by displaying your ads across Google feeds such as Discover, YouTube, and Gmail.

Attract customers while investigating

According to Google, more than half of consumers use search when they shop in-store, but they are most willing to buy. Search engines have seen a 60% increase in the number of most affordable searches in the past year, as consumers want the perfect balance between quality and affordability.

Google recommends using paid search ads to spotlight your products at critical moments and take advantage of the automated flexibility of ad formats. This personalizes the message to meet the urgent needs of individual shoppers.

Convert customers who are considering purchasing

An important point from Google’s retail guide is that you expect your customers to be able to shop wherever they meet their needs. Searches near me continue to grow, and Google has seen a 100% increase in searches containing phrases available near me over the past year.

Google proposes a five-step plan to meet consumer needs when they need you anytime, anywhere.

Create a frictionless online experience: As free guidance, use Google’s Grow My Store and Test My Site tools to optimize your website for a seamless shopping experience.

Attract mobile shoppers: 53 of shoppers who expect to maximize their mobile awareness with Google Ads app campaigns, shopping campaigns, and mobile targeting and buy from any brand using their smartphones. Reach to%.

Run Google Shopping Campaigns: Introduce your products with product list ads, view your free product list with Google Shopping, and maximize your organic and paid visibility.

Reach new customers and prospects: Run smartshopping campaigns to promote your entire inventory and show the most relevant products per search, without having to manually create ads for each product.

Promote in-store products to increase store visits: Use local inventory ads to show shoppers that the product you’re looking for is in stock.

You can also use Google’s Performance Planner to optimize your campaigns for seasonal changes. This helps you predict the performance of your campaign and investigate the results by adjusting the settings.

Get ready to grow your sales during the holidays

Retail will have its biggest holiday season in history in 2020, and Covid-19’s bounceback peaked during the festive season. Global digital sales have increased by 50% to $ 11 trillion (more than $ 730 billion), even bigger this year is expected, and economies around the world look much stronger than they were 12 months ago. ..

Google says:

Make it visible: Show clear information about products, availability, and benefits during the purchase process.

Take a position: Give shoppers a reason to support you by clarifying your stance on sustainability, community ties, or important issues and finding a genuine way to do it.

Get Started Early: People start shopping early in the season and upload products and holiday sales early to avoid out-of-stock and out-of-stock disappointments.

Be flexible: We offer a variety of shipping or collection options to make your purchasing experience as convenient as possible.

Accept Change: By considering your overall digital strategy, you can adapt to long-term changes in consumer conditions while using automated tools to prepare for rapid and short-term changes in demand.

In particular, this last tip is very important to retailers throughout the pandemic, with the most flexible and responsive stores navigating the crisis most effectively and even prospering in the most difficult situations. I have.

If you need help with PPC or SEO, check out our e-commerce search marketing experience or contact us.

Callum Coard, a vertical jump PPC specialist.

