Global Glaucoma Surgical Equipment Market Report 2021: Increased Innovation and Technological Development-2025 Forecast-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-“Products, Surgery Types, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and Impact of Covid-19 by Ansoff Analysis Another Global Glaucoma Surgical Equipment Market (2020-2025) ) ”Report added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

The global glaucoma surgical equipment market is estimated to reach US $ 1.48 billion in 2020, reach US $ 2.66 billion by 2025, and grow at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Market dynamics

The main reasons driving the growth of the glaucoma surgical device market are the growing elderly population, the increasing incidence of eye-related disorders and the increasing need to reduce intraocular pressure.

Similarly, factors such as innovations purchased in glaucoma surgery equipment and the demand for minimally invasive surgery are creating potential opportunities in this market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness of glaucoma and lack of surgical equipment can constrain the market. In addition, complications associated with postoperative treatment and lack of awareness of glaucoma in underdeveloped areas are important issues for the market.

Market segmentation

The glaucoma drainage device segment held the largest market share. The traditional glaucoma surgery segment has the largest market share. The hospital segment holds the highest market share. Geography predicts that North America will lead the market.

Recent trends

Iridex Corporation has begun a strategic collaboration with Topcon Corporation to drive market penetration of Iridex’s unique non-incisional glaucoma treatment products. -March 2, 2021 Carl Zeiss Meditec has invested in MicroOptx, a private company focused on minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices for the surgical treatment of glaucoma. -June 20, 2019

Company Profile

Companies covered by this report include Alcon, Inc., Glaukos Corporation, Abbott Medical Optics, and Allergan Plc. , ASICO, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Katalyst Surgical, Lumenis Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Iridex Corporation.

Main topics to cover:

1 Report description

1.1 Purpose of the survey

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Currency

Considered 1.4 years

1.5 languages

1.6 Major shareholders

2 Survey method

2.1 Survey process

2.2 Data collection and verification

2.3 Market size estimate

2.4 Survey Premises

2.5 Research limits

3 Executive Summary

4 Market overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market dynamics

4.2.1 Driver

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of cases of glaucoma

4.2.1.2 Increased incidence of eye-related disorders

4.2.1.3 Need to reduce intraocular pressure

4.2.2 Restraint

4.2.2.1 Lack of awareness about glaucoma and surgical instruments

4.2.3 Opportunity

4.2.3.1 Innovation of glaucoma surgical equipment and increase of technological development

4.2.3.2 Increased demand for minimally invasive devices

4.2.3.3 Increased Government Initiatives

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Postoperative complications of glaucoma treatment

4.3 Trends

5 Market analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global glaucoma surgical equipment market, by-products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Punch

6.3 USC marker

6.4 USC Planner

6.5 USC shaver

6.6 Forceps

6.7 Alger brush

6.8 probe

6.9 Diamond knife

6.10 Glaucoma drainage device (shunts, stents, implants, valves)

6.11 Laser system

6.12 Others (cannula, speculum, needle holder, scissors)

7 Global glaucoma surgery equipment market, by type of surgery

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional glaucoma surgery

7.2.1 Trabeculectomy

7.2.2 Tube shunt surgery

7.3 Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

7.3.1 Pillar net bypass

7.3.2 Suprachoroidal space implant

7.3.3 Subconjunctival space implant

7.4 Laser Surgery

7.4.1 Trabecular plasty

7.4.2 Iris incision

7.4.3 Cyclophotocoagulation

8 Global glaucoma surgery equipment market, by end user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital

8.3 Ophthalmology Clinic

8.4 Other

9 Global Glaucoma Surgical Equipment Market by Geography

9.1 Introduction

10 Competitive landscape

10.1 Competitive quadrant

10.2 Market share analysis

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Company profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Glaukos Corporation Abbott Laboratories Alcon ASICO Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Katalyst Surgical Iridex Corporation Nidek Co. Lumenis Ltd (Boston Scientific) Allergan (AbbVie) Zabbys Moria Surgical (Naxicap Partners) Millennium Surgical (Avalign Technologies) Katena Products Sonomed Escalon Hoya Corporation

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpay1q.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005457/en/Global-Glaucoma-Surgery-Devices-Markets-Report-2021-Increasing-Innovations-and-Technological-Developments—Forecast-to-2025—ResearchAndMarkets.com The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos