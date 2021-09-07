4 shows with 1 badge to reunite manufacturing





The Rapid NewsGroup and Processing and Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) are working together to provide visitors with full access to four major industrial events in one place.

The PPMA show will take place on September 28-30, 2021 in Birmingham, NEC, at the same location as Rapid News Groups Interplas, Med-Tech Innovation Expo and TCT 3 Sixty. Almost two years later, the union will reunite the manufacturing industry in person. , There are endless opportunities.

Organizers of Duncan Wood, Interplas, TCT 3Sixty and Med-Tech Innovation Expo, CEOs of Rapid NewsGroup, commented: By giving visitors access to all four events with a single badge, you can see a wide range of manufacturing innovations in one place, along with a world-class multi-level conference program.

Thousands of visitors have registered to attend, demonstrating that the manufacturing industry is missing out on opportunities to interact in a live environment. We look forward to introducing more than 1,000 exhibitors in the five halls. 1,000 reasons to come and join us! “

David Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of PPMA Ltd, the organizer of the PPMA show, said: September is very necessary. We look forward to reopening the door to the show and creating space for innovation, technology, business and conversation to flourish!

Both PPMA and Rapid News Group are working to create a platform for manufacturing to thrive and evolve, giving them the opportunity to work closely with NEC and event industry groups to build networks, learning, and valuable connections. We are developing COVID secure guidelines to provide safely.

Show content:

The PPMA Show is a major UK event on mechanical, robotics and industrial vision processing and packaging. Interplas is the number one plastic show in the UK. TCT3Sixty is an event for 3D printing and layered modeling. Med-Tech Innovation Expo is the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing company.Technology event

This quartet show means creating a compelling and useful experience for the participants. In short, the event offers greater commercial opportunities for suppliers and businesses, both short-term and long-term, to mean better-educated future buyers.

Registration is accepted, so get your free visitor badge from the show’s website above.

Participant health, safety and comfort have been and will continue to be a top priority. Together with NEC, we are working to provide safe and secure events to support the recovery of the UK manufacturing industry. See NEC’s COVID-19 Guidelines: Visitor Venue Protection.

