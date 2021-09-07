Why CFOs Can Lead Corporate Innovation





For too long, the CFO has been considered as a separate role from the main business unit. The CFO and the departments it leads are, in fact, perfectly aligned to add tremendous value to the organization, transcend business units, and drive innovation.

In fact, no one is better than the CFO in leading innovation in the enterprise.

Accounting and finance as a cost center

In the worst case, the CFO and finance department are considered “no” people. They refuse, impose a budget, and approve from the highest. Generally, these are considered cost centers, the departments needed to ensure compliance.

In addition, non-financial employees are aware of what the department is actually doing and whether financial and accounting alchemy is recognized, not to mention the preparation of financial statements that read like Greek to most people. There are certainly many misconceptions from.

Faced with these misconceptions, CFOs can begin developing cases to lead corporate innovation. The jump isn’t as big as you think.

Change the story: Being an innovation center

This story can and needs to be changed. In general, CFOs were chosen because of their strategic outlook, extensive training, management skills, and of course financial skills.

Due to the sensitivity and visibility of the position, the CFO often has the ears of the CEO and other executives as well as the board of directors. In addition, shareholders generally believe that CFOs are in their best interests.

These characteristics make the CFO perfectly positioned to lead innovation.

CFOs can drive innovation throughout the organization, while other departments may drive innovation within the business unit. Similarly, the CFO understands the budget situation, the funds available, and the projects that the business needs to pursue in order to prosper in the future.

Importantly, the CFO can also understand the synergies between departments that innovation can unleash.

As CFO Jeff Thomson points out, this is an opportunity for the CFO to move from bean-counter to bean-sprouter.

The role remains the same and no individuality is required. It’s just a matter of perspective.

Why CFOs are Perfectly Positioned to Lead Innovation Initiatives

There are several reasons why a CFO is the right person to lead a company’s innovation efforts.

The CFO is a strategic thinker.

The CFO is in a unique position to understand trends, analyze the competitive environment, and get a bird’s-eye view of the business. Perhaps the only other person with this kind of visibility is the CEO, who have their own pressures and daily concerns to deal with.

Leveraging the CFO’s strategic capabilities can drive corporate innovation.

The CFO handles all departments.

The CFO is well aware of the operations of all departments, their performance, and the risks and opportunities they face. In many cases, the CFO has good relationships with the heads of these departments and can make all the difference when it comes to implementing strategic innovation initiatives.

The CFO will see all the dollars spent.

All spending goes through the CFO’s department, so the CFO knows exactly what’s going on throughout the organization. He or she sees trends, risks, and opportunities.

For example, the CFO may not ring the alarm bell because it indicates increasing returns, and may notice a department or business unit that is declining. CFOs can correlate these returns with macroeconomic trends such as urbanization and changes in interest rates, and propose innovation initiatives that can leverage these trends to drive returns.

The CFO understands the benefits of technology and automation.

Due to the nature of the CFO’s role in processing large amounts of data and presenting this data in an easy-to-understand manner, technology is an important factor in business success, not to mention the compliance factor of the role in which the CFO is exposed to multiple technologies. From automating manual processes to highlighting trends and opportunities, technology and innovation can be important differentiators.

For example, because of the focus on new lease accounting standards (such as ASC 842), CFOs need to be responsible for investigating technology solutions that are compliant and meet the needs of the organization.

Seen as a CFO innovator

The CFO is in the best position to lead corporate innovation. In many cases, switching from a cost center to an innovation center only requires a change of mindset and awareness of available opportunities.

Huge amounts of pressure, deadlines to deal with, and extinguishing fires are not easy, but with the right application of innovation, many of these pressures can be removed in the medium to long term.

