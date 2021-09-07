Google has flaws that can allow people to spy on others without extra hassle / the world of digital information





Google is one of the top giants in the tech world, and while the company offers some great features and devices to the world, there may be some glitches that the company needs to resolve. .. Of their many glitches, the main and potentially most dangerous one must be one mismanagement that has only recently been noticed.

Pieter Arntz, a researcher at Malwarebytes Labs, said he was able to unintentionally spy on his wife using a simple Google Play account, without the use of spyware applications.

Arntz is testing new features in Google Maps, listing all the places you’ve visited in the past day, week, or month, along with the time spent on each, and the application’s location during the test. I reported that I found that I was displaying. He didn’t even go.

Initially, he thought it was a bug in the company until he saw an update of where his wife knew he was going. Upon further investigation, Arntz noticed that he logged in to his Google Play account from his wife’s phone a few days ago and did not log out.

When his account logged into his wife’s phone, the system began to show his wife’s whereabouts without her knowledge.

According to Arntz, this could be a very unobtrusive way to stalk someone, and this all happened without my wife’s knowledge, as Google has never warned her about logging in to another account on Play. Considering that, it is very dangerous.

Arntz received a notification that his account logged in to his new device, but his wife never received a message informing him that his new account logged in to his device.

The only way my wife could know is if she opens the Google Play app and sees the initials of her husband’s name in a small circle on the right side of the screen indicating that her account is logged in. was. There is no other way to find it.

Pieter Arntz said he had even tried to notify Google about this glitch, but he didn’t expect a positive response and simply said, “This is also a feature, not a glitch.” However, such problems are immediate, as Arunts did not deliberately spy on his wife, but could be dangerous to those who are planning to get out of abusive relationships by many others. I believe it should be resolved.

This is not the first time such a case has been reported, and it is arguably not the last. Google really needs to stop and improve this glitch before it becomes a problem for many.

