Energy Impact Partners Adds Dr. Michael E. Webber as Chief Technology Officer | Work

Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a global investment company leading the sustainable energy transition, announced today that Dr. Michael E. Webber has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Dr. Weber’s participation in EIP’s internal research and innovation team will extend its technological depth and provide additional insights to EIP’s investors, strategic partners and portfolio companies. Dr. Webbers has deep technical expertise, focuses on the efforts of companies investing in innovative climate technology, and strengthens their EIP strategy and diligence.

With over 25 years of experience in technology, industrial equipment, and energy, Dr. Webbers’ expertise extends to research and education in engineering, policy, and commercial convergence on topics related to innovation, energy, and the environment. .. Prior to joining EIP, he was Chief Science and Technology Officer at ENGIE, a global energy and infrastructure services company based in Paris, France, and was a Venture Investment Commission. He is also currently a professor of energy resources at the University of Texas at Austin, Josey 100th Anniversary.

Dr. Weber has authored more than 400 publications, holds six patents, and is a non-profit organization specializing in fuel consumption and food reductions: Scientific American, GTI (formerly Gas Technology Institute), and Sustainable America. ) Serves as an advisory board. waste). He helped lead the UT Austin Clean Energy Incubator from 2008 to 2018. He was elected as a Fellow of the ASME and a member of the Fourth Class of Presidential Leadership Scholarships, a leadership training program sponsored by Presidents George W. Bush and William J. Clinton.

Dr. Weber holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Master’s degree and a PhD. Majored in Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University.

We are humble and excited to see Dr. Weber join our team. Hans Cobler, founder and chief executive officer of EIP, said his unique expertise and experience in innovative technologies to combat climate change will be a great asset for investment teams, strategic partners and portfolio companies. I am. We look forward to providing you with great deals together.

EIP brings a long-term and global perspective to the challenges of deep decarbonization and has established a good reputation for thorough diligence, an extensive pipeline of opportunities and careful management of investments. Platforms rarely combine a passion for cutting-edge, innovative innovation with a patient timeline for success based on a solid technical understanding of the underlying science and engineering foundations. Dr. Michael E. Webber, Chief Technology Officer of EIP, is really looking forward to joining a team of bright and passionate professionals.

Dr. Weber complements Dr. Gregory Thiel, who was recently added as Technology Director of the EIP Research and Innovation Team, an industry-leading team focused on providing transformative insights into EIP partners, portfolio companies and investments. To do.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) is a global investment platform that leads the transition of sustainable energy into the future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world’s most positive energy and industrial enterprises to drive innovation. With over $ 2 billion in assets under management, EIP has a global investment in ventures, growth, credit and infrastructure as a whole, with more than 50 professionals in offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London and Cologne. We have a team of For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

