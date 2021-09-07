11 industry leader tips to help tech leaders grow tight budgets





As companies in different industries become more dependent on technology, the C Suite calls on technology teams to drive significant improvements in corporate operations, while technology leaders demand that they do so on a small budget. Is often done. Ultimately, that often means finding a better, cheaper solution to the current process to free up money for the development or purchase of new technologies to support innovation. To do.

For tech leaders with limited budgets, ensuring that lighting is maintained while introducing improvements can be a difficult balance, but there is a good place to start. Below, 11 members of the Forbes Technology Council share tips to help technology leaders grow tight budgets to meet a company’s comprehensive technology needs.

1. Engage your organization’s partners to help identify cost overruns

From a healthcare IT perspective, partnering with clinical operations leaders to identify the causes of cost overruns and leaks has been found to help identify additional sources of unearned revenue. By reaching out to the entire aisle, IT teams can find ambitious and competent partners for improvement efforts and cost savings. Then, additional resources and ideas will be available to help you reach your sharing goals. –Trisha Swift, Strategy &, Part of PwC Network

2. Find a solution with a proven ROI

When executives have tight budget controls, IT departments need to find solutions that can provide clear ROI and measurable improvement indicators. Ideally, using similar enterprise use cases, choosing solutions that can easily provide these reassurances and successfully implementing them gives you more freedom and, in some cases, additional budget. You can increase it. –Chemi Katz, Namogoo

3. Implement innovation in smaller steps

Given these extraordinary times, budgets for innovation make sense, but budgets are rarely provided to IT leaders. What is needed is a change in thinking about incorporating innovation into existing processes. If your team follows an agile approach, ask them to implement one story about innovation each quarter. In addition, we will hold a half-day Innovation Day so that IT teams can share their ideas. These are tactics that can lead to significant improvements. –Buyan Thyagarajan, Eigen X

4. Work on process simplification

Teams are always on the budget, but it’s easy to overlook the cost benefits of reducing process complexity and removing non-essential products and features. The saved budget can be used to introduce improvements that may incur additional costs. –Vishwas Manral, McAfee

5. Perform regular audits of standard processes

Businesses change dynamically, but operational processes don’t change at the same pace, which can lead to employee time-consuming tasks. Audit processes and tasks on a regular basis to ensure they are still needed in your current business situation and look for opportunities to automate or eliminate them. The time freed for employees can be used to add gradual improvements. -Selva Pandian, DemandBlue

6. Look for opportunities to automate

Labor costs are a huge budget item for any IT department. Finding tasks that administrators can automate can help reduce IT department overhead significantly. Automation frees up time to drive development in the environment, satisfies administrators, and improves overall error rates in the environment. Applications that are not integrated into central IDM are an unmanageable achievement. –Kevin Korte, Univention

7. Set a maintenance roadmap and negotiate innovation goals

Technical teams are often hit by changing internal priorities. To grow lean budgets, IT departments need to drive 60% towards maintenance and upgrades through a clear roadmap. This will ensure that the team has the right staff. Negotiate goals with senior leaders for the remaining 40% for innovation. Many tech leaders don’t know how to influence their colleagues around their budget. -Susan Lang, XIL Health, LLC

8. Focus on team building

The secret to managing on a tight budget is a motivated and flexible workforce. Your people are the greatest asset you have, not the equipment or software. Focus on team building, motivation, and innovative reward structures as workarounds for tight budgets. Encourage workers to learn multiple skills and ensure that they have a legitimate interest in growth. The goal is to increase your income so that you don’t stay on a minimal budget forever. -Jung Shin, RSI Security

9. Find and eliminate waste

Find waste in your organization, prioritize the most valuable changes, and use your free time and budget to focus on innovation. In every company Ive transformed, Ive found millions of wasted, regained its time and budget, and added all transformation and innovation projects without increasing the overall IT budget. It’s not uncommon to find 10% waste in what your team is looking for. –Laureen Knudsen, Broadcom

10. Adopt an open source solution

Budgets should not be a barrier to innovation for tech leaders. Technology leaders need to shift and adopt open source technology to access creative solutions that can maximize the efficiency of their organizations. Optimize your IT budget through the Innovation Lab and use open source solutions to customize it based on your company’s mission. –Roman Taranov, Ruby Labs

11. Take advantage of flow efficiency

Increasing the productivity of existing teams is the best way to manage tight budgets. The highest cost for most projects is labor costs. Productivity gains address it while providing more time for innovation. Flow efficiency is a great matrix for identifying blockers and measuring productivity. Flow efficiency is calculated taking into account both production time and latency. –Asanka Abeysinghe, WSO2, Inc.

