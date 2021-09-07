NICFI Rainforest Basemap Now Available in Google Earth Engine





To enable greater impact from the NICFI satellite data program, Planet has worked with Google to make high-resolution tropical forest basemaps available within the EarthEngine platform. This will bring the power of the Google cloud to the entire NICFI community, allowing them to perform analysis at the regional and global levels to study the impacts and solutions of tropical forest loss on a scale not possible with traditional methods. ..

Brian Sullivan, senior program manager at Google, said that since its inception 10 years ago, the mission of Google Earth Engines has been a global platform for earth science data and analytics, the most pressing we face. We have promoted environmental and social issues. By partnering with the NICFI program to connect the first high-resolution deep time-series images to modern geospatial and machine learning platforms, the group working to prevent deforestation will have unprecedented insights and solutions. You will be able to access it.

Early Access users are testing and demonstrating integration into real-world applications, facilitating the next level of discussion between scientists and policy makers in the fight to reduce and reverse tropical forest losses. I am.

Early access users of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s forestry sector can now automatically analyze deforestation and land cover changes as high-resolution NICFI-Planet data is now available on the Google Earth Engines cloud computing platform. is showing.

Researchers at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands are planning to leverage this solution to enhance machine learning models that can detect forest turbulence with higher spatial and temporal resolutions. Their RADD alert system is now leveraging Sentinel-1 radar data to detect forest turbulence on a large scale. You can now use the Planet-NICFI analytics-enabled basemap available at GEE to test whether change drivers can be categorized with high-resolution, near-real-time optical data.

The use of planetary data is an important step forward in gaining these advanced near real-time insights. This is the first time that high-resolution time series data of less than 5 m covering the tropics from wall to wall has been released. , Postdoctoral Fellow, Wageningen University.High resolution required [for the model to] To classify small obstacles such as narrow logging roads, single tree harvesting, small mining, and subsistence agriculture.

At the University of Copenhagen, researchers previously downloaded Planet-NICFI data to a local server. Currently, they have direct access to the data in the GEE catalog and plan to incorporate the data into custom studies on biomass mapping, tree classification, and restoration monitoring. Postdoctoral researcher Xiaoye Tong says the solution makes research operations much more convenient and enables pan-tropical analysis that is not possible with local servers.

Government agencies are also accessing GEE’s Planet-NICFI basemap to promote new protection solutions. NASA SERVIR, a partnership between NASA and USAID, supports the ability of developing countries to apply geographic data to policy actions and states that Planet-NICFI Data’s GEE solution brings new conveniences to partner operations. .. They plan to use the high-resolution data within GEE to generate derivative insights that can be used by decision makers in partner countries. For example, their West African network is already looking at ways to improve wide-area monitoring of charcoal production, which is a major driver of deforestation in the Sahel region.

SERVIR is a partnership between NASA and USAID and major geospatial organizations in Asia, Africa and Latin America to use satellite earth data to help communities make decisions on complex challenges such as food security, water resources and disaster mitigation. Helps incorporate. Coordinating leader in West Africa. SERVIR collaborates with countries and organizations to collaboratively develop tools, services and training tailored to local needs. By integrating Planet-NICFI data into Google Earth Engine, SERVIR can provide greater convenience to its partners. Access to GEE’s high-resolution data provides decision makers with a new level of detail and insight. In West Africa, Planet-NICFI data has already helped SERVIR monitor charcoal production, which is a major driver of deforestation in the region.

In September 2020, the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment signed an international contract with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT). KSAT will work with Planet and Airbus to provide universal access to tropical high-resolution satellite monitoring, stop deforestation and save the world’s tropical forests.

With access to high-quality Planets data, countries around the world are ready to protect the world’s tropical forests from deforestation and tackle climate change.

This integration is only available to NICFI data program users and GEE users. If you haven’t enrolled in the program yet, sign up here. Existing NICFI data program users with a GEE account can sign up for access here. See the developer page for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.planet.com/pulse/nicfi-tropical-forest-basemaps-now-available-in-google-earth-engine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos