Three innovations that bring abundant clean energy within reach

One milligram of fusion fuel contains one million times more energy than one milligram of gasoline. That’s a surprising fact. So it’s not surprising that taking advantage of this potential has fascinated humans for decades.

About 30 privately funded startups are participating in the global competition for fusion-based electricity. Investors also agree with the idea of ​​creating innovative carbon-neutral energy solutions. According to Crunchbase, the capital of fusion companies has increased tenfold over the last decade. And with the latest news from the National Ignition Facility (NIF), we’re approaching our goal of gaining net energy with laser-driven fusion.

As the old saying goes, fusion, the process of empowering stars, is not always 30 years away. It is now within our reach. Fusion entrepreneurs draw courage and inspiration from the significant technological advances in fusion-related technology. Specifically, three breakthroughs have made fusion energy possible: advanced laser technology, enhanced simulation capabilities via supercomputers and AI, and unprecedented precision in the manufacture of nanostructured fuel targets.

Laser leads

With the rapid advances in laser technology, I am particularly confident that fusion will reach net energy gains within the next decade.

In March 2019, the new laser system at the ELI-NP facility in Romania demonstrated its ability to deliver 10 petawatts of laser pulses, marking the beginning of a new era of laser technology. These new lasers not only reach such high intensity by concentrating the overall laser pulse power in a very short time, but also pulse rates of up to 10 laser pulses per second in future fusion power plants. Is important for operating on a commercial scale. The underlying process, known as chirped pulse amplification, was pioneered by laser scientist Grad Mourou and won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics.

With improved performance, these lasers are much more cost effective. The commercialization of laser diodes, which is the main cost factor for laser technology, is pushing down the price of lasers one after another.

Supercomputer for data processing and simulation

With advances in laser technology, computing capabilities have reached new heights. Combined with advanced algorithms, the fusion process can be simulated with unprecedented accuracy.

Supercomputing facilities have become crucial for innovation in the field of fusion. Modern supercomputers like Stampede at Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center are more than 13,000 times faster than regular PCs. Such computers can solve previously difficult calculations in just a few moments.

This can be very useful in fusion simulations where entrepreneurs rely on highly complex calculations and data analysis in the areas of materials, plasmas and electromagnetic fields.

Promoting integration with pB11 and new business models

Scientists have also made considerable progress in the development of nanostructured fusion fuels that significantly increase the absorption of laser energy and thus enhance fusion reactivity. These efficiency improvements allow for the use of clean and safe proton and boron fuels (pB11) instead of deuterium and tritium fuels (DT), which are radioactive tritium. The DT fusion reaction produces even more radioactivity.

Creating fuel targets with the right nanostructures was possible only a few years ago, and in some cases months ago, as a result of advances in manufacturing technology.

pB11 is a long-sought fusion fuel option because it does not generate long-lived radioactive waste. An additional advantage is that this fuel-based fusion reaction produces positively charged particles that can be used directly for power generation with an efficiency of up to 70%. The resulting ions, though much higher in energy, are, in principle, the same as the ions in the battery cell.

The NIF results are promising, but the path to a commercially viable power plant remains our core mission.

To achieve our goals, we develop and absorb scientific or practical knowledge that will be useful in our efforts, regardless of where the relevant knowledge and solutions come from. , You need to keep building. And we need to combine deep technical expertise with an open attitude towards unconventional fresh ideas. I am convinced that the next generation of innovation will come from entrepreneurs building their businesses on the basis of unexpected scientific advances.

A world energized by fusion

A new generation of fusion startups is rapidly closing the gap between the private and public sectors. The capital available to fusion companies has increased recently, but in the near future further investment will be paramount.

While significant funding and resources have been allocated in Europe, the United States and Japan to promote alternative energy sources such as wind, solar and hydrogen storage, fusion must also be included in the global energy portfolio. .. In order for Fusion to be successfully commercialized on a global scale, both private and public institutions need to participate and participate in the same way.

It has been proven over and over again that fusion reactions are available to humans, but we have not yet reached the point of net energy acquisition. If the world fails to achieve fusion in the next 30 to 50 years, we will almost inevitably undergo fission on an unprecedented scale as a validated means of supplying a significant amount of base load energy. Will return to.

However, fission remains dangerous because there is no effective means of disposing of nuclear waste and it is costly and dangerous in itself. Investing in fusion is a must, and even small investments today can have a significant impact on the provision of high-density energy alternatives for the future of humankind. We must leave the better planet to the next generation. This means a balance in managing climate change, population growth and ongoing industrialization.

Clean, safe and abundant energy is an important factor in overcoming these challenges. So fusion is more than just a possibility. It’s a necessity and is now within our reach.

