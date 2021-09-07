Google Doodle pays tribute to Sweden’s DJ Avicii during Suicide Prevention Week





Google Doodle celebrates the life and heritage of Avicii, an innovator of electronic dance music.

Google

Swedish songwriter and producer Avicii was a pioneer and innovator in the world of electronic dance music. During his short career, he redefined the dance-pop scene by mixing electronic music with many different musical genres.

Born in Tim Bergling, Avicii had millions of fans and ordered a six-digit salary to spin world-class hits such as Levels and Wake Me Up at music festivals around the world. However, success and touring pressure weighed on young musicians, stressing his lifelong mental health struggle before he died in 2018 at the age of 28.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

To celebrate his life and his musical heritage and raise awareness about suicide and mental health, Google dedicates an animated Doodle on Wednesday, his 32nd birthday. Doodle sketches the moments of Avicii’s life while serenading us with the music of his blockbuster Wake Me Up.

His life celebration also takes place during National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness of suicide and fostering an open dialogue on mental health.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 people die each year, or one in 40 seconds, from suicide. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, suicide is the second leading cause of death in people aged 15 to 24 years in the United States.

After Avicii’s suicide, his family founded the Timberg Ring Foundation to raise awareness of young people’s mental health and combat stigma. Google talked about mental health with Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, and his son.

Bergling described his son as “a kind and open person full of energy, stubbornness and integrity.” And while Avicii wasn’t prepared for the fame he was exposed to, Bergling said his son was humble, treating people with kindness and respect.

Mr Bergling said he and his wife laid the foundation for honoring his son by helping others suffering from mental health problems. The Foundation’s goals include reducing youth suicide rates and removing the stigma that surrounds them.

“It can be difficult to talk about, but that’s what we have to do-talk about it,” he said. “Simple things like asking a question can greatly help someone heal, and if you see someone moving in the wrong direction, you encourage them to seek support. You should do or help.

“I truly believe that small things like smiles, short notes, etc. are of great significance to those who are sad,” he said. “It can be difficult to know what to do, and you often feel that whatever you do isn’t enough, but some words are often very helpful.”

If you are suffering from negative thoughts, self-harm, or suicidal ideation, here are 13 suicide and crisis intervention hotlines.

You can also call the following numbers:

USA: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. United Kingdom: Samaritans can be reached at 116123. AU: Lifelines can be reached at 13 1114.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/google-doodle-pays-homage-to-swedish-dj-avicii-during-suicide-prevention-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos