Lenovo Brings New Innovation to Resilience Edge Computing | Work

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) announced that it will first bring to market VMwares software solutions for the edge running on the Restoring ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Server. The new solution will be delivered directly to the customer edge site with the VMware software solution preloaded on a pair of robust and secure ThinkSystem SE350s. In addition, Lenovo announced an extension of Lenovo Open Cloud Automation management software to automate the planning, deployment, and ongoing management of data center cloud deployments to edge sites. Organizations can now use the same management software to plan data center cloud and edge infrastructure solutions.

Hybrid work is the next reality, accelerating the need for edge-to-cloud solutions. Lenovo is committed to building smarter infrastructure solutions to help customers navigate this hybrid workplace successfully. Hybrid cloud models are being deployed in both the cloud and the edge to improve business continuity and improve application and user experience. The new solution announced today supports this hybrid model, said Charles Ferland, vice president and general manager of edge computing and communications service providers at Lenovo ISG. You can save up to half of the servers you typically need and take full advantage of the ThinkSystem SE350’s built-in network capabilities to further remove other network elements at your edge sites.

VMware software solution for the edge

Lenovo will be the first to bring VMware and future software solutions for the edge running on the Lenovo ThinkSystem SE350 to market. This solution simplifies the network with built-in switching and wireless connectivity, eliminates the need for external network devices at the edge, and enables smoother and more seamless operation. By ordering this integrated, preloaded bundle, VMware customers will be able to enjoy the same environment they need in their data center directly at the edge.

Muneyb Minhazuddin, VMware’s Vice President of Edge Computing, is excited to collaborate with Lenovo as customers drive innovation from the data center to the public cloud to the edge.

This new solution is ideal for remote sites that need to be closer to creating data and closer to users such as retail stores, manufacturing sites, and schools. Due to the rugged nature of the ThinkSystem SE350, this solution can withstand extreme temperatures and high levels of impact. In addition, encrypted hard disks and motion and tamper detection are performed to keep your data and devices safe.

Lenovo Open Cloud Automation

Deploying remote edge sites requires a set of management tools that allow organizations to automate tasks without the need for onsite professional staff. Lenovo has enhanced its Lenovo Open Cloud Automation software solution to add state-of-the-art support capabilities and reduce time to value for customers with state-of-the-art management capabilities. This single interface automates the planning, deployment, and ongoing lifecycle management of the physical and virtual infrastructure needed to host cloud applications in data centers and thousands of edge sites.

Lenovo Open Cloud Automation solutions helped customers such as T-Systems maintain their IT legacy and prepare for the future. T-Systems needed to save money and modernize its infrastructure with an open end-to-end automation platform. This allows you to host future workloads for your on-premises and off-premises customers while maintaining a legacy environment. Thomas Rumpf, T-Systems CTO private cloud, states that standard use cases are 100% automated within the platform through LOC-A. However, it is possible to customize the service through a highly automated blueprint, which makes the client cost-effective in the range of 30-40%.

Learn more about these restoring edge computing solutions at Lenovo Tech World 2021.

LENOVO and THINK SYSTEM are trademarks of Lenovo.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a Fortune Global 500 company with US $ 60 billion in revenue serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focusing on the bold vision of delivering smarter technology to everyone, powering and empowering millions of customers daily (through devices and infrastructure) (through solutions, services and software) We are developing technology that will change the world. A sustainable digital society that everyone can trust, wherever they are. For more information, please visit https://www.lenovo.com and read the latest news on StoryHub.

