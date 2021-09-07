DOJ is preparing to sue Google’s advertising technology without an antitrust officer





With the help of Leah Nailen and John Handel

Ready for Round 2? The Justice Department is preparing yet another proceeding against Google, which may occur before DOJ’s antitrust candidate Jonathan Kanter is identified.

230 Watch: There is no shortage of bills to strengthen the moderation rules for social media content. But which is the opportunity and which is just for the show?

Turn to Texas: State abortion restrictions can cause problems for carpooling companies, and another law awaiting signature will bring social media platforms if accused of censoring conservative views. You may be trapped.

Tuesday, September. 7. Welcome to MorningTec. I’m your host, Benja Mindin. Thank you to everyone who considered the headphone proposal. The pair I ordered arrived last week, and they were incredible.

DOJ prepares another Google suit The actual submission to the search giant is not yet imminent, the two probe-savvy tell POLITICO Antitrust Wizard Lianai Ren, but Google is the fifth May avoid major antitrust proceedings. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, prosecutors have spent months creating complaints focused on one of the pinnacles of a company’s business model.

After Aon and Willis Towers Watson canceled their contract to build the world’s largest insurance brokerage and risk management service in July, DOJ Antitrust lawyers preparing for a trial in that case to Google and Apple Reassigned to the investigation. Their March Order: Summarize those surveys by the end of the year.

But Google’s advertising technology survey is closest to the finish line, and the Justice Department won’t wait for the president to choose a deputy antitrust chief attorney to get OK from the Senate. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Associate Attorney Vanita Gupta will make a final call on whether to sue Google if the canter has not yet been confirmed by the time the prosecutor is ready. Their involvement as decision makers can also help ease the technology industry’s concerns about conflicts of interest that may be caused by former Kanters clients.

The Department of Justice is still discussing: where to submit. The department usually prefers DC, but an antitrust proceeding against Google by the State Attorney General and private plaintiffs is already underway in front of Judge P. Kevin Castel in the Federal Court of Justice in Manhattan. A submission in New York will allow a court to decide on Google’s fate.

Going a Memory Path: Google’s advertising technology has been one of DOJ’s main focal points since it began investigating the company in 2019, and many observers have said that the department will file a proceeding last year on the issue. I was expecting it. Instead, when the department sued Google in October, it focused on the online search market.

Antitrust investigations against Apple are underway, but DOJ prosecutors who attended daily antitrust trials against iPhone makers of game developer Epic Games in May waited for Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers. There is. Her decision in the Epic case is expected one day and can affect both whether the DOJ decides to sue and where to sue.

Hilltop Section 230 Bills have introduced more than 20 bills to renew or abolish the online legal liability that protects the Internet platform from liability for what users post. Our Julia Alsiga disassembles them for professionals this morning:

Parliamentarians on both sides of the aisle were dissatisfied with how major technology platforms approach content moderation policies, despite a variety of reasons, and made changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. I’m looking for. Democrats are concerned that the platform is using Section 230 to avoid accountability for the spread of false information and other dangerous content, but Republicans discriminate against conservatives on the same platform. It states that it is using section 230 for this.

That discrepancy can make it difficult to make a meaningful review of the law. Emma Lanso, director of the Center for Democracy & Technology Freedom of Expression Project, has no momentum on any particular ideas for changing Section 230. A tank that promotes the democratic value of technology.

No way: Republicans are likely to propose to completely revoke the ideas endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but they only maintain political grandeur as Democrats continue to dominate.

Long Shot: One of the strategies that worked in the past is to create a law that creates exceptions for Section 230. Technology policy watchers believe that HR 3184 (117), led by Congressman Yvette Clarke (DN.Y.), could become a law. The bill will hold the platform responsible for civil rights infringement in targeted advertising.

Potentially Promising: A bipartisan approach is to tie Section 230 protection to platform action. This requires the platform to take certain actions, such as publishing transparency reports and clearly defining public content moderation policies, in order for the platform to maintain legal protection.

Texas Technical Tension Texas faces criticism from some technology companies about the restrictive abortion law that came into force last week after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the court’s opposition. And in another move that frustrates Silicon Valley, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a social media bill soon after landing at his desk on Friday.

Déjà vu: Late last week, the Texas Parliament approved measures aimed at curbing perceived anti-conservative discrimination. (A similar law in Florida was temporarily blocked by a federal judge because of concerns about possible violations of the First Amendment. The ruling is on appeal.)

The Texas Social Media Bill requires publishing information about content moderation practices and outcomes and implementing an appealing process for moderation decisions on platforms with at least 50 million monthly active US users. Texas users can also sue the platform on suspicion of censorship.

Critics of the bill, including NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which co-led the challenge to Florida law, as well as prominent technology industry associations such as the Chamber of Progress, online platforms implement their own moderation policies. Remove content that seems offensive, stating that you should have the right.

Abortion Blowback: Meanwhile, many tech companies opposed Texas’s new abortion ban in about six weeks, when human embryos first showed detectable signs of heart activity. The law also criminalizes helping to promote illegal abortion. This has raised concerns with Uber and Lyft that the law could affect drivers who take passengers through the process. In response, the CEOs of two major ride-sharing services said they would help their company cover the attorney’s fees for drivers. Texas-based dating app Bumble said he would create a relief fund to support the reproductive rights of people seeking abortion in the light of the law, and Shah, CEO of Texas-based Match Group. Dubey owns a dating app like Tinder. She said in an internal memo that she would set up a fund for law-affected employees and their dependents to seek out-of-state care.

John Brandscam, a longtime telecommunications policy expert, will leave the position of staff director for the majority of the Senate Trade Commission, the panel told MT. He was a past candidate for the role of democratic commissioner at the FCC. Dominic Cussatt is currently the CIO and Head of Innovation for the Department of State’s Information Research Department. He was previously the CIO of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jessica Cole is currently the Interim CEO of US Digital Response, and Tina Walha will join as Director of Public Digital. Founding CEO Raylene Yung joins the Biden administration to work on technology modernization at the General Procurement Department.

Matt Gerst is currently Vice President and Associate Lawyer for Legal and Policy Issues at the Internet Association. He was previously Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at CTIA. Troy Clair is currently Director of Public Engagement at Instacart. He is Hill’s Alum, formerly Head of Strategic Public Policy Partnerships and Senior Policy Manager at Amazon. Grace Diana is currently a senior federal administrator for Samsung. She is recently the Secretary-General of the National Council for Science and Technology and Alum of the White House in Biden and Trump.

Meghan Pearce has been promoted to TechNet’s Federal Policy Manager. Mina Hsiang is now the administrator of US Digital Services and has become the first woman and first Asian American to lead the agency. Jaime Teevan has been promoted to Microsoft CVP. She is the Chief Scientist in the company’s experience and devices department.

Sana Sheikh has been promoted to Granite Telecommunications Vice President, Vice President of Transformation and Vice President of Strategy. Accounting Seed has announced three new employees. Ryan Sieve, a former Salesforce director of technical consulting as CTO. Former AOL analyst Brian Wai served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Former Oracle Manager Barry Thompson as Partner Relationship Manager.

J. Alex Dalessio is currently the principal of Amazon Web Services’ global public sector innovation studio. He was previously a Senior Advisor to the Federal CIO’s office and Director of Strategic Initiatives and Technical Advisors to the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Josh Divine is currently the Chief Attorney for Senator Josh Hawley (Republican). He was recently a lawyer for Judge Clarence Thomas.

Something for everyone: A strange story about Freedom Phone, a smartphone for conservatives. More from NYT.

Intervention: When the Taliban looks for email via Reuters, Google locks the Afghan government account.

ICYMI: The National Labor Relations Board has a majority of the new Democratic Party. This could mean a dramatic shift in power from employer to worker, reports POLITICO’s Eleanor Mueller.

Quite a bit: Texas City wants to seduce Samsung to build a $ 17 billion chip factory and offer a big property tax cut, Reuters reports.

ICYMI: Apple announced on Friday that it would suspend the rollout of new child safety features during scrutiny by privacy advocates, John reported to Pros. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has stated that planned features need to be permanently removed.

