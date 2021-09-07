Google, Mayo Clinic Builds New Type of AI Algorithm to Map Interactions Between Brain Regions





Neurostimulation is a powerful tool already used to treat chronic pain, anxiety depression, overactive bladder, etc. by sending electrical pulses to the areas of the brain associated with each condition.

Despite the success of the technology, it only works if the right area of ​​the brain is stimulated.

To provide a map of the path forward, the Mayo Clinic and Google Research brain teams are developing a new type of artificial intelligence algorithm that graphs neural connections across regions of the brain.

Using a technique called basis profile curve identification, the algorithm is deeper than traditional methods. In traditional methods, researchers monitor all areas of the brain for a wide range of responses to electrical pulses sent to only one area at a time. This method is limited by the difficulty of measuring thousands of network interactions at once. Many take complex and unique forms that cannot be measured by this universal framework.

Related: Brains Way, FDA Nods Magnetic Stimulator to Relieve Anxiety Depression

Instead, Mayo and Google researchers implanted an electrode array on the surface of the brain of a patient with a brain tumor. Before removing the tumor, the electrodes were repeatedly activated in short bursts. Each time it was activated, researchers collected hundreds to thousands of data points to show the effects of individual impulses on specific areas of the brain.

From there, AI algorithms were tasked with analyzing thousands of their interactions, characterizing them by their shape, and compiling them into a web map of connections across the brain.

This process is detailed in a study published this month in the journal PLOS Computational Biology. The study also allows other scientists to access new AI technologies and apply them to their neurological research projects.

Our findings may help this new type of algorithm understand which brain regions interact directly with each other, and the placement of electrodes for stimulation devices to treat networked brain disorders. Indicates that it may be useful in guiding you. , The lead author of the study and a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic.

With the advent of new technologies, this type of algorithm may help to better treat patients with motor disorders such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, and psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression, Miller said. I added.

Related: Google solidifies Mayo Clinic’s relationship with Rochester’s office space

The new algorithm is the latest product in a long-standing partnership between Mayo and Google Research. The duo originally teamed up in 2019, at which point partners developed decades of research collaborations built around Google’s cloud computing and AI technology.

Since then, after immediately starting to transfer the Mayos extended repository of patient health data to Google Cloud servers, they combined those data with Google AI to improve cancer radiation therapy and COVID-19 tracking. I built an algorithm to do.

In addition, earlier this year, Google opened its own satellite office right next to the Meios Rochester campus to show its dedication to its Minnesota-based partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fiercebiotech.com/medtech/google-mayo-clinic-build-new-type-ai-algorithm-to-map-interactions-between-areas-brain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos