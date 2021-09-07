Will Google fix the benefits of more backlink big brand rankings?





Backlinks are an important ranking factor because of the implicit authorization signal.

But … doesn’t this mean that top search results will be the only domain for big brands that can afford to invest in high-end content and backlinking strategies?

For consumers, the monopoly of SERPs by strong brands is certainly not a good thing.

It’s certainly not good to exclude less powerful brands with good service, good content, and good value propositions because they don’t take advantage of backlinks.

AskSEO’s question today comes from social Andrew. Andrew asks:

advertisement

Please continue reading below

“So will the day come when Google will cross backlinks as such an important ranking factor and see the true value offered by smaller brands?”

For years, SEO experts have complained that Google seems to favor major brands in organic search results.

In reality, the brand is favored, but not because of the implicit bias of search engines.

The author of this question nails his head.

Brands are preferred as a well-established name in the field because they are much more likely to attract many quality links to point to a site.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

The established brand is … well, established

Big brands are big brands, so you get more links.

but why?

Big brands are big for a reason.

The reasons usually include spending millions of dollars to position themselves in the consumer’s mind as a product that the consumer should buy when looking at a particular category.

Since webmasters are also consumers, this friendliness translates into links.

People need to find what they expect to find

When searching for running shoes, expect to find Nike, the largest shoe company on the planet.

In fact, if Nike isn’t listed in Google search results, [running shoes], You probably think the result is flawed.

I’m not sure if Google manipulates search results for brands that consumers expect them to find.

But in most cases you don’t have to.

This algorithm prioritizes “rich in filthy links”.

And, as explained earlier, major brands get links for the friendliness they’ve been working on.

Big brands are doing great things in spite of themselves

Over the years, I’ve seen some of the top-ranked brands, despite the incredibly bad SEO efforts on the page.

Anyone who has worked in enterprise SEO knows that optimizing on a page is more difficult to implement than building links in those environments.

Link building is a bigger challenge for small businesses.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

There are many reasons for this, but the most important is that changes on the enterprise client page require a great deal of effort to approve and implement.

But even the largest companies have no control over the links that point to their site. Despite some people in the company doing their best to thwart the links that they naturally acquired for brand positioning.

How do small brands compete?

Google has established that large brands work well.

Many small businesses have come to the false conclusion that search engine results cannot compete with larger brands.

It must not be different from the truth.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

In fact, search engine results are a great place for smaller, more agile brands to become the David statue of the larger brand Goliath.

It requires knowledge and creativity.

First, even the most competitive search engine results have 10 lists on the front page.

SMEs may not be able to win the top organic spots, but with a lot of effort and a little luck, SMEs can appear on the highly competitive SERP home page.

Small brands that process SEO on a page and create content that others want to link to can rank the desired keyword phrase if they have enough time.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

They may not just be number one.

But you don’t have to rank it at the top.

In fact, consumers searching in categories with dominant brands are often actually looking for alternatives.

The most popular keywords are not always the best

Small brands often work very well when targeting peripheral keywords.

Peripheral keywords are phrases that may not have the highest search volume, but are highly motivated by the buyer.

Larger brands often don’t even appear in surrounding keywords, and smaller brands have great opportunities.

Also, small brands have many opportunities for the “tail” keyword.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Tail keyword searches may not be very high, but overall, intent-based searchers can make a significant contribution to revenue.

In conclusion, is it a tragedy that big brands dominate the most competitive query situation?

I do not think so.

In fact, if not, you probably have a problem with the overall search algorithm.

But just because a big brand is at the top doesn’t mean that a small brand can’t compete.

The exact opposite.

With a lot of work and a little luck, a small brand can be incredibly successful in SEO.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Other resources:

Editor’s Note: Ask SEO is a weekly SEO advice column written by industry-leading SEO experts carefully selected by search engine journals. Do you have questions about SEO? Please fill out the form. You may find your answer in the next #AskanSEO post!

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Featured Image: Vector Frankenstein / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-big-brand-links/418072/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos