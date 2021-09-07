Alan Wake remastered on PC, Xbox and PlayStation this fall





Image: Remedy game

Today, Epic Games announced that it will release a remaster of the 2010 Xbox cult classic Alan Wake on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation later this fall. The company had previously announced a deal to publish two projects with Remedy Games, the development studio for the blockbuster third-person shooter Control set in the bureaucracy. One is the AAA multi-platform release and the other is a small game set up in the same universe, which many now assume is a remaster of Alan Wake.

For those unfamiliar with Alan Wake, the game will definitely whiplash. It follows the story of Stephen King-style horror writer Alan Wake confronting a nightmare in the northwestern Pacific. The flashlight-based combat was sometimes a bit clunky, but the game was deeply involved in the sense of place and mystery it created. The story played many roles in the power of fiction, perspective, and language, and is now widely regarded as a classic of the Xbox 360 generation.

I was a kid when the game was first released, and it was in my first shit, can the game be like this? experience. The way it engaged in both its own text and the customs of the genre it was playing with was revolutionary at the time. In fact, I loved the game so much that one day when I was at Barnes & Noble, I saw a copy of the game’s novelization and bought it. The above novelization was okay! However, the fact that there is a novelization of the game in which the novelist writes and is involved in his novel in the first place is a fun hospitality for me.

I argue that it’s cool and weird, like making Remedy Games very good at creating classics. Both Alan Wake and Control are based on the norms of their respective generations. This is due in no small part to Remedy Games being proficient in creating a sense of place. These are games that thrive with configuration details, Alan Wake correctness, and brutal, screen-filling Control text. No other mainstream developer is as good at creating a dream world as Remedy Games.

This acquisition is why Im is excited about Alan Wake getting a remaster. Usually, a new paint coat doesn’t actually make a ton for a game applied in a hurry. Quality of life improves here and there, perhaps one or two, but in many cases the game isn’t built with that technology in mind, so years of future developments that followed. Does not benefit from technology.

Alan Wake feels like another story. Its reach was beyond its grasp. So it was weird, ambitious, and kind of broken at the time of release. That strangeness made it a solid cult classic, but the technical limitations of the time definitely hampered the game. It’s legally exciting to see what it looks like in ray tracing, especially since it was a game where light defined the mechanics. To defeat the enemy on Alan Wake, they had to illuminate them with flashlights until their armor made on the materialized night burned out.

I can already see it, the line of light goes through a tree that is too high and too close, and drags its finger across the black of liminality. I’m trying to chop up the darkness of my dreams, but I couldn’t stop it.

