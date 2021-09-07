Here’s how to set or change your home and work address in Google Maps:





Google Maps allows you to save your home or work address to improve navigation. You can add an address to your app by following the steps below. The Google Maps app also allows you to change your address at your convenience. Google Maps is one of the most used navigation apps people use. It is considered a reliable source of information for finding the best route and avoiding traffic jams around the world. Google Maps has many features that make navigation easier. One such feature is the ability to store home and work addresses in the app.

Saving your home and work address allows you to calculate your daily commute time without having to type it in the search bar. Adding your home address can save you a lot of time when traveling from unknown locations. In this article, you’ll learn how to set or change your home and work address. Follow the simple steps below to update your address in the Google Maps app.

Set your home or work address On your computer Open Google Maps in your computer’s browser and make sure you’re signed in to your Google account. Click the menu that is the hamburger icon in the upper left. Select a location,[ラベル付き]Click. Choose from home or work. Enter your home or work address,[保存]Click. For Android devices Open the Google Maps app on your Android smartphone or tablet.[保存済み]Tap.[あなたのリスト]Under[ラベル付き]Tap. Choose from home or work. Enter the address you want to add[保存]Click. Follow the same steps as for an Android smartphone to add your home or work address to Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad.

If you move your home or change jobs, you will need to change your home and work address. Here’s how you do it.

Change your home or work address on your computer Open Google Maps and make sure you’re logged in to your Google account. Enter Home or Work. The old saved address is displayed.Next to the address you want to change[編集]Click. Enter a new address,[保存]Click. For Android devices Open the Google Maps app on your Android smartphone or tablet.[保存済み]Tap.[あなたのリスト]Under[ラベル付き]Tap.[自宅]or[職場]Three dot icons next to[その他]Tap. Depending on the address you want to change[自宅を編集]or[仕事を編集]Choose. Clear the current address and then enter the new address. The process is similar for iPhone and iPad, as the Google Maps app has a similar interface on both operating systems.

You can also delete the saved address by following the steps below.

Delete your home or work address On your computer Open Google Maps in your computer’s browser and make sure you’re signed in to your Google account. Click the menu that is the hamburger icon in the upper left. Select a location,[ラベル付き]Click. You can delete the address you want to delete by clicking the cross-shaped “x” icon next to your home or work address. For Android devices Open the Google Maps app on your Android smartphone or tablet.[保存済み]Tap.[あなたのリスト]Under[ラベル付き]Tap.[自宅]or[職場]Three dot icons next to[その他]Tap.[自宅を削除]Select an option to delete your home address or[仕事を削除]Select the option to delete your work address. Again, the steps are the same for iPhones and iPads as for Android devices. Follow the process on your device to update your home or work address and simplify navigation.

See also: According to App Annie, most social and entertainment apps downloaded in India are the way to buy and sell gold on Google Pay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/news/how-to-set-or-change-your-home-and-work-addresses-in-google-maps/articleshow/86006968.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos