AFWERX Drives Innovation Through Flightline Operational Challenges> US Air Force> Article View





Tindle Air Force Base, Florida (AFNS)-

At the end of last month, industry, academia, and federal innovators and sort leaders gathered at the AFWERX Innovation Hub in Las Vegas, Nevada to review the technologies that will be part of the AFWERX Challenge for innovative flight line operations.

This effort is a sequel to last year’s Base of the Future Challenge, which was endorsed by Tyndall AFB’s Natural Disaster Recovery Program Management Office.

The Air Force Civil Engineering Center’s NDRPMO has been working with AFWERX for the past two years to drive innovation and incorporate new technologies into its restructuring.

This challenge helps shape the technology that may be incorporated into future flight lines.

The team sought to involve individuals, start-ups, small businesses, large corporations, academia, and laboratories to solve the problem.

Lowell Usrey, chief of the NDRPMO Innovation Branch, commissioned a cross-functional team to design the assignment.

“It’s great to be able to reach out to companies and innovators with limited Pentagon exposure and bring new ideas to existing problem sets,” Usrey said.

The challenge for AFWERX these days has been the culmination of months of planning and competitive assessments by hundreds of participants. The solutions provided include improved airfield and aircraft maintenance operations, including autonomous technology, enabling data-driven decision making, integrating advanced and smart airfield surfaces to enhance airfields and improve operations. Did.

Using artificial intelligence to collect airfield surface data and develop automated processes to identify surface anomalies and damages is innovative, Usrey said. This allows airfield managers to continuously monitor and track the condition of the airfield and plan more efficiently.

Major Cary Squire, Commander of Operational Flight at Tindal AFB Airfield, said: “The surfaced solution is noteworthy. It was even more rewarding to be able to show the aviation crew that innovation and change are possible.”

The automated process developed in the AFWERX Challenge can also improve aircraft maintenance work.

“The technology demonstrated at the AFWERX Challenge will completely transform the maintenance work of the aircraft,” said Lieutenant Colonel Yogi Levy, Chief of Advanced Concepts. “These new modernization solutions allow maintainers to become more aggressive, more effectively documented, and bring efficiency back to the maintainer’s era. The future is now and I will be part of my journey. I’m really excited about it. “

Airfield security, along with airfield operation and maintenance, was another focus of breakout sessions to identify areas for improvement.

Security tactics, techniques, and procedures developed in an era when advanced technology was not available were discussed. A state-of-the-art solution has been formed by the group to address the security concerns of the 21st century. The proposed solution included using some of the same technologies as airfield maintenance, such as smart pavement, to enhance security operations. Face recognition, detectable flightline access badges, and other technologies can be incorporated into flightline features such as pavement and lights to identify individuals on the flightline.

Base defense consumes large amounts of human resources and is subject to human error, so it was considered to incorporate technology that reduces response time because it can effectively counter intrusions.

“The efforts of the entire team have set the stage for an amazing ability to prolong their time in their current profession,” said Major Jordan Chris, Commander of the 325th Security Forces. “It will lead our future Air Force soldiers to success and respect the US Air Force tradition of innovation, flexibility and strategic vision.”

In order to improve the operation of the flight line, the improvement and integration process of the communication connection of the entire flight line was also recommended.

Because some Air Force procedures are not always keeping up with technology, improved communications and integrated processes help manage workflows, optimize aircraft scheduling, and establish better supply coordination.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Buffard, executive officer of the Pentagon, said: “They all had a common goal of increasing the effectiveness of their mission.”

AFWERX is a joint structure based in part on the structure of the Air Force Special Operations Command, providing the Air Force with a way to reach out to and engage with companies, organizations and academia around the world.

