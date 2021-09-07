Google is telling you not to use the Knowledge Graph ID for the SameAs property





Google’s John Mueller states that technically you can use the Knowledge Graph ID URL for the URL of the SameAs property, but we don’t recommend it. We do not recommend that ID as it is subject to change. Therefore, we recommend that you use a URL that is less likely to change than your Knowledge Graph ID.

The question was asked at the 49:09 mark in the video last Friday. The question was, “Can I use google.com kg mid? Is it essentially a type of specific URL for a knowledge graph entity and can be used as a sameas property on schema.org?”

John said, “As far as I know, you can do this,” but he later said, “I don’t know if it’s a good idea.” This is not a good idea, as “the knowledge graph ID on our side can change over time”. Instead, use the URL of your contact page, the Wikipedia page about your company, or something more stable than what Google uses in your Knowledge Graph.

Here is the video embedded where he said this:

The transcript is as follows:

Can I use google.com kg mid? Is it essentially a type of specific URL for a knowledge graph entity that can be used as a sameas property on schema.org?

As far as I know, you can do this. But I don’t know if that’s a good idea. Basically, the knowledge graph ID we have can change over time, so when we’re looking at something similar to the properties of structured data, we want to provide something really stable. thinking about. Something that always stays the same so that more and more things can be associated with it over time. And when you assign something generated by Google that can theoretically change over time, it feels a bit, but I don’t know, it’s fragile and can break over time. I feel like. So, as far as I know, I’ll avoid doing that and instead point to something more stable, such as a contact page, a website home page, or a Wikipedia article about a company. Knowledge graph ID.

