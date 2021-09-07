Google introduces minimum instances to reduce cold starts





Google’s Service As a Service (FaaS), which provides cloud capabilities, now supports minimal (‘min’) instances. With this new feature, Google aims to eliminate the well-known friction point of FaaS called “cold start”.

Last October, the company introduced several new updates to Cloud Functions. It includes a max-instances feature that allows developers to limit the extent to which they can extend their functions in response to incoming requests. Normally, the function scales down to zero after being idle for some time. However, when scaled down to zero, it can take a few seconds for the function to initialize and start processing the request. As a result, Google is currently deploying a minimum instance that allows developers to configure multiple instances of Cloud Functions during periods of low demand, minimizing cold starts. In addition, idle feature charges are at different rates while the minimum instance is configured.

Developers can now create functions in the Google Console and specify the minimum and maximum number of instances in the autoscaling section. In addition, developers can also use the gcloud command line tool to set a minimum instance limit. Performance is also improved by specifying a minimum number of instances greater than zero.

Google’s product manager Vinod Ramachandran and Google’s developer advocate Kelsey Hightower wrote in a Google Cloud blog post:

This new feature dramatically improves serverless application and workflow performance and minimizes cold starts by specifying a minimum number of application instances that stay online during periods of low demand.

In addition, Reddit thread respondents on configuring minimum instances wrote:

The model I deployed is a regular Python cloud function loaded with a hug face model. I have a flask API running in a function that returns a prediction given a string of text. It runs less than 300ms, but coldstarts can take up to 20 seconds, so avoiding coldstarts was very important to us.

Other public cloud vendors, AWS and Microsoft, also offer FaaS, which handle cold starts differently. For example, AWS Lambda allows developers to take advantage of provisioned concurrency capabilities, while Azure Functions allows developers to choose to run Functions in a different App Service plan.

Finally, Google Cloud Functions guidance, documentation, and pricing are available on the landing and pricing pages. Also, for minimal instances, there are specific tutorials available on GitHub.

