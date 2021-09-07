Varadkar welcomes the Serosep deal with the University of Liverpool Hospital-Med-Tech Innovation





Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar welcomed a five-year contract with Ireland’s laboratory diagnostic specialist Serosep with the University of Liverpool Hospital for a trade mission to the United Kingdom hosted by Enterprise Ireland.

Serosepan announced that it has signed a five-year contract (3 + 2 contract) with the University of Liverpool Hospital to provide EntericBio, an innovative molecular diagnostic solution used to diagnose gastroenteritis. Worth more than a million, this deal further develops its success in the UK.

The announcement of the Seroseps new deal with the University of Liverpool Hospital took place yesterday at the Enterprise Ireland-sponsored Healthcare Roundtable in London, where Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Business, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD was the first of three legs. I participated in the leg. The national trade delegations to the United Kingdom, France and Germany focused on further strengthening trade cooperation.

Leo Varadkar TD, who heads the trade delegation to the United Kingdom, said: Ireland and the United Kingdom have always been in close contact. The two countries are interrelated in a myriad of different ways and aim to strengthen their relationship as they exit the pandemic and face future challenges such as climate change and digitalization. Irish companies have created more than 125,000 jobs in the UK. We want to promote employment and prosperity in both countries by working closely, building existing partnerships and building new ones.

Bringing clinical and industry experts from across the UK and Ireland healthcare and life sciences sectors, the Health Innovation Roundtable by Varadkar enabled discussions to explore ways in which further collaboration could take place. A roundtable focused on healthcare innovation and transformation, along with NHSX, which leads the overall strategy for digital transformation across the NHS, is a senior clinician, leader of the NHS Hospital Trust, and a UK-based healthcare company. Attended. In his remarks at the event, Varadkar praised the efforts of healthcare professionals to overcome the enormous challenges of the pandemic, which showed the benefits of working closely together to overcome the disease.

One of the participants in the roundtable was Limerick-based Serosep, a supplier of the NHS Hospital Trust in the United Kingdom. These include Public Health Wales, HSL Laboratories (composed of University College London, Royal Free, North Middlesex Hospital and The Doctors Laboratory), St. Includes Georges. Hospitals, Imperial College London & Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, etc.

Dermot Scanlon, CEO of Serosep Ltd, said: In the UK, one in five people has gastroenteritis each year. Serosep aims to become a leading laboratory diagnostic specialist in microbiology, histopathology and environmental testing, and will work with the University of Liverpool Hospital to pave the way for a revolution in molecular bowel testing around the world. ..

EntericBiosystem provides a modular menu for intestinal testing, detection and identification of GI pathogens such as bacteria, parasites, CPEs and viruses within the same workflow and platform, with up to 46 samples in one run within 3 hours. , Provides the result of continuous execution every hour.

Irish companies have added value to the UK by providing great Irish innovation that benefits local partners across the UK. TheSeroseptest uses robotic processing and artificial intelligence software to assist in the diagnostic process, enabling laboratories to deliver rapid results by eliminating the need for DNA extraction and manual pipetting steps.

Leokrancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Irish Trade Mission, said: Competitive business environment. The transactions announced in this trade mission will create more jobs in the UK, strengthen the ties between the two business communities and innovate to solve the challenges of today’s world.

Enterprise Ireland, with a team of market advisors across the UK, finds collaborations that solve the challenges facing Irish and UK companies, further growth in the global market, increased competitive advantage, and job creation and retention. We help create opportunities. ..

For over 20 years since its inception, Serosep strives to improve patient results and quality of life for scientists, laboratories and hospital professionals who provide easy-to-use diagnostic solutions.

