Valorant’s Spectrum skin bundle was designed by musician Zedd





Valorant’s Zedd skin is made in collaboration with himself.

Credits: Riot Games

The next skin bundle for Valorant is the Spectrum bundle designed with musician and Valorant fan Zedd. This bundle contains a number of skins that Zedd helped design with music components based on his music.

The bundle will be available on September 8th and will be priced at 10,700 VP, making it one of Valorant’s most expensive skin sets. The Spectrum Bundle includes skins for phantoms, bulldogs, classics, guardians, and of course melee weapons. There are also two gun companions, the spray and the player card.

Obviously, the main selling point of this set is the collaboration with Valorant’s big fan Zedd, which makes a lot of sense for the Valorant team. If you can bring in a big name and work on a cosmetic set, it’s definitely one of the best-selling skin sets in the game, but the general design of the set is even for those who don’t know who Zedd is. Made to do so you can enjoy it.

Bulldog skin looks great.

Credits: Riot Games

Zedd was a big fan of Valorant and was very interested in collaborating on the skinline, said Sean Marino, Riot Games’ Valorant art lead. He had been playing the game for months before our team met him, so it was cool that he approached us as a brave player rather than as an artist Zedd. When we first started talking about ideas, what we established with him really early was that we wanted to create a wide range of attractive and amazing skins, whether or not we were familiar with Zedd’s music and brands. It was that. So players who like sci-fi and sound-heavy skins will love this skin, not just for Zedd fans.

The skinset not only looks like a weapon, but also has many other additional features such as animations and finishers. Of course, because Zedd is a musician, the team has worked to characterize all these aspects of the set with musical elements created in collaboration with Zedd himself. This makes it one of Valorant’s most complex sets today.

Spectrum skins are the most ambitious and complex skinline ever created, perhaps more complex than the Elderframe Dragon, said Preeti Khanolkar, senior producer of Barorant at Riot Games. And Spectrum has the newest features of any skin. We often say that every skin needs shit moments, but it feels like there are some big shit moments on this skin.

Zedd is a big fan of Valorant, so this was a perfect collaboration.

Credits: Riot Games

For Zedd himself, this was a big moment for him and something he had been looking forward to for a long time. He has been a fan of Valorant since its launch and now has the opportunity to influence the entire game.

When I first got Valorant, I almost stopped playing all the other games, said Anton Zedd Zaslavski. It was the perfect combination of my favorite games. When I was young, I was crazy about Counter-Strike, and in recent years I’ve been playing a lot of Overwatch, but I felt like there was no room for a clutch moment. When I heard about Valorant, I thought I could combine my love for abilities with the high-resulting gameplay of games like Counter-Strike.

